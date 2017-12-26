Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

Premier League results on Tuesday:

Bournemouth 3 (Gosling 29, Ake 57, Wilson 90+3) West Ham 3 (Collins 7, Arnautovic 81, 89)

Chelsea 2 (Morata 46, Alonso 60) Brighton 0

Huddersfield 1 (Ince 10) Stoke 1 (Sobhi 60)

Manchester United 2 (Lingard 53, 90+1) Burnley 2 (Barnes 3, Defour 36)

Tottenham 5 (Kane 22, 39, 67, Alli 49, Son 51) Southampton 2 (Boufal 64, Tadic 82)

Watford 2 (Wague 45, Schmeichel 46-og) Leicester 1 (Mahrez 37)

West Brom 0 Everton 0

Playing later

Liverpool v Swansea (1730 GMT)

More to follow

