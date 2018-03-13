We’ll keep you up to date with all the action right here.
The first handicap of this year’s festival is the Ultima Handicap Chase and the big mover is Vintage Clouds who has been backed in to 7/1 with Coo Star Sivola the 5/1 favourite in this three mile slog.
That was absolute class from Walsh and Footpad to land the Arkle and he was able to cruise over the line at the end.
Full results:
1. Footpad – 5/6f
2. Brain Power – 14/1
Footpad wins the Arkle!
Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins secure their first win of the 2018 festival with a comfortable victory on Footpad (5/6f) in the Arkle.
Only five horses go to post for the Arkle, the smallest field in the race’s history.
There is a lot of money coming late for Petit Mouchoir but Footpad remains the favourite.
Saint Calvados, Brain Power and Robinshill are the other runners.
Here’s your 2018 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner, Summerville Boy.
Full results:
1. Summerville Boy – 9/1
2. Kalashnikov – 5/1
3. Mengli Khan – 14/1
Summerville Boy wins the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Summerville Boy wins the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 8/1.
Second was Kalashnikov, while Mengli Khan finished third.
And they’re off in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
Just about 30 minutes to the opening race and the famous Cheltenham roar.
Getabird is the favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 1.30 with Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh looking to get this year’s festival off to a flyer.
However, Kalashnikov, Summerville Boy and First Flow could well have plenty to say in the outcome.
Below is a reminder of today’s schedule, the 3.30 Champion Hurdle being the feature event of the afternoon. Nicky Henderson’s heavy favourite Buveur D’Air will hope to see off the challenge of Faugheen.
We’ve also highlighted the four Grand Ones on the card in bold.
1.30pm: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
2.10pm: Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy
2.50pm: Ultima Handicap Chase
3.30pm: Unibet Champion Hurdle
4.10pm: OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
4.50pm: National Hunt Challenge Cup
5.30pm: Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
HELLO AND WELCOME to our Cheltenham liveblog, your one-stop shop to keep on track of all the key goings-on at Prestbury Park on day one of the 2018 festival.
