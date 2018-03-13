Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

Barry Geraghty riding Buveur D'Air clears the last to win at Kempton Park in December.

THE 2018 CHELTENHAM festival begins this afternoon and there’ll be plenty focus on the standout race of the day – the Champion Hurdle at 3.30pm.

Buveur D’Air is the hot favourite to repeat the 2017 success for trainer Nicky Henderson with jockey Barry Geraghty riding on this occasion after he missed out last year due to injury and Noel Fehily was on board for the triumph.

Can Buveur D’Air be stopped?

Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh will hope the 2015 winner Faugheen can reproduce some of his old magic while My Tent Or Yours has finished second in this feature race three times in the last four years.

David Mullins will ride last year’s JLT Novices’ Chase winner Yorkhill while Willie Mullins has other contenders as well in Wicklow Brave and Melon.

But the odds-on favourite Buveur D’Air is the one that it looks like they all have to beat.

