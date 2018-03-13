  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham?

Last year’s winner Buveur D’Air is the hot favourite.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
2 hours ago 2,051 Views 1 Comment
Barry Geraghty riding Buveur D'Air clears the last to win at Kempton Park in December.
Image: Julian Herbert
Barry Geraghty riding Buveur D'Air clears the last to win at Kempton Park in December.
Barry Geraghty riding Buveur D'Air clears the last to win at Kempton Park in December.
Image: Julian Herbert

THE 2018 CHELTENHAM festival begins this afternoon and there’ll be plenty focus on the standout race of the day – the Champion Hurdle at 3.30pm.

Buveur D’Air is the hot favourite to repeat the 2017 success for trainer Nicky Henderson with jockey Barry Geraghty riding on this occasion after he missed out last year due to injury and Noel Fehily was on board for the triumph.

Can Buveur D’Air be stopped?

Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh will hope the 2015 winner Faugheen can reproduce some of his old magic while My Tent Or Yours has finished second in this feature race three times in the last four years.

David Mullins will ride last year’s JLT Novices’ Chase winner Yorkhill while Willie Mullins has other contenders as well in Wicklow Brave and Melon.

But the odds-on favourite Buveur D’Air is the one that it looks like they all have to beat.

Who’s your fancy? Let us know.


Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

