Celtic to meet Shelbourne in pre-season friendly

CELTIC ARE HEADING to Ireland for the fourth year in a row with the announcement of a pre-season friendly against Shelbourne.

The Scottish double champions will be back in action in just under a month when they visit Tolka Park on Tuesday, 7 July, for a 6pm kick-off.

Like last year, when Celtic were late 2-1 winners over Cork City in front of 26,580 fans at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they will then depart for a Portuguese training camp.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celtic FC to Tolka Park for what promises to be a fantastic occasion for both clubs and our supporters,” said Shels CEO Tomás Quinn.

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“Celtic are one of the most renowned clubs in world football, with a tremendous following in Ireland, and hosting them at Tolka Park is a significant moment for Shelbourne FC.

“Fixtures of this calibre provide valuable preparation for our squad ahead of our upcoming European campaign, while also creating a special experience for our fans and the wider football community.”

The game will fall between Shels’ fixtures against Bohemians on Friday, 3 July, and an FAI Cup second round clash with Kerry on the weekend of 17 July.

Celtic have also announced a friendly against Sporting Lisbon for the following Tuesday, 14 July, at the Estádio Algarve.

The club hailed Portugal as the “perfect destination to prepare for a season in which the club will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the historic 1966/67 season”, where their famous Lisbon Lions side won the European Cup.

The Hoops then return home to welcome AC Milan on Saturday, 25 July.

Previous visits to Ireland have seen the Celts beat Sligo Rovers 3-2 in 2024 and draw 1-1 with Wolves at the Aviva Stadium in 2023.

Further information regarding ticket sales and broadcast arrangements will be announced by both clubs in due course.