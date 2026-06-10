'I don't think it's going to be a free hit' - O'Sullivan's focus turns to play-offs amid Cork calls

DENISE O’SULLIVAN DOESN’T see October’s World Cup play-off semi-final as “a free hit” for Ireland against lower-ranked opposition.

After missing out on dream automatic qualification in last night’s 1-0 defeat to France at the foot of the Alps, the Girls In Green must now take the scenic route to Brazil 2027.

They will be hot favourites for the two-legged tie against League C opposition (one of Lithuania, Croatia, Kosovo, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Greece, Romania, Kazakhstan or Belarus), after an impressive group campaign in League A — and will learn their fate in next Thursday’s draw.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a free hit. I think it’s going to be very difficult,” O’Sullivan said after Tuesday night’s loss.

“I think it’s going to be a very different game, probably playing against a lower block, which at times as a country we’ve struggled, as a team we’ve struggled. So it is going to be a completely different game and we’re going to have to be fully ready for it and fully focused on going into that game as well. It’s going to be really important.”

Should Ireland clear that hurdle, they will meet fellow League A or B opposition in the final, with seeded status guaranteeing the second legs will be at home.

Asked if she would canvas for a return to Cork, with Páirc Uí Chaoimh proving a happy hunting ground, the Knocknaheeny native smiled:

“Yeah, of course. Three in three in Cork. The other night (3-2 win over Netherlands) was absolutely fantastic. I think the fans stuck behind us for 90 minutes. They were dancing and they were as loud as ever at the end of the game. It’s a great atmosphere down there. I hope we can continue playing there, whether we do or not is another thing.”

O’Sullivan finished her mixed zone duties in high spirits, but was downbeat at the outset after Melvine Malard again broke Irish hearts.

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In a separate interview with Off The Ball, the Liverpool midfielder gave an honest review of a substandard individual performance as she returned from suspension, but she focused on the team display here.

“Disappointed is the word,” O’Sullivan told The 42. “We really wanted to qualify automatically and I think we did have that belief in us going into the game. But I think France were a different level and it’s probably a game too far for us tonight.

Ｏ‘Sullivan and Megan Connolly after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“We created a lot of chances. If one of those came in, the game could have flipped and we would have ended up winning the game. I think we definitely had them worried for a good period of the second half, especially when they went down to 10 players.

“But I’m very proud of the team. I think no-one would have seen us being in this position to be able to qualify from one game automatically for the World Cup. But we have big games in October to come, so we’ve got to keep our heads up and be positive going into those games.”

O’Sullivan also spoke about the progress and growth under manager Carla Ward. Ireland have broken new ground as the first team promoted to League A to avoid relegation, and the only to win three games in the top-flight.

Defeats to heavyweights France (twice) and Netherlands were by a single goal, and those results could have gone differently, while they have soared to a record high of 21st in the Fifa world rankings.

“I think the time under Carla has been fantastic,” said O’Sullivan. “I think the team has really improved under her. I think the biggest thing under Carla is she just instils this belief and confidence in the team. I think the team has improved game by game. To be 21st in the world right now, is absolutely amazing, but we want to keep striving to get higher and higher.

“I think on the pitch we’re always defensively good. We always have been that really resilient team, but now I think Carla has brought in more of an attacking mindset. She’s given us that freedom to go forward and create more chances.

“Look, we scored three goals against the Netherlands. Years ago we couldn’t have done that as a country. I think that’s where we’re going as a team, but I still think we can get better.”