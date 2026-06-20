Who will win this evening's World Cup game - Netherlands or Sweden?

WE’RE IN THE thick of it now, with the 2026 World Cup in full swing.

And there’s an eye-catching, all-European game in Group F down for decision this evening.

Sweden are in the box seat ahead of the second round of fixtures after their 5-1 hammering of Tunisia, while Netherlands are looking to bounce back from an opening draw with Japan.

In that entertaining 2-2 tie, the Dutch twice held the lead, only to be pegged back and denied by an 89th-minute equaliser. Graham Potter’s Swedes, meanwhile, were too strong for Tunisia, with Premier League stars Yasin Ayari (two), Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak all on target.

Advertisement

As the knockout stages edge ever closer, this is an interesting one. Kick-off at Houston Stadium is 6pm Irish time.

Who do you think will win?

