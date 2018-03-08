'Massive blow' for Jessica Harrington as Sizing John ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

THERE WAS BAD news for Jessica Harrington today, as Sizing John has been ruled out of a Cheltenham Gold Cup defence.

Unibet, for whom Harrington is an ambassador, reported today that the eight-year-old has been forced to withdraw from the event due to injury.

“It is with a heavy heart I have to report that Sizing John will miss the Cheltenham Gold Cup,” Harrington said. “He cantered as normal this morning at Commonstown and during routine checks this afternoon was found to be sore behind.

“I have had our vet Mark McRedmond come and check him over. He has found a hairline non-displaced fracture of his pelvis. He will have box rest for two weeks and then be rescanned with a view of starting walking exercise . This is a massive blow for the Potts family and for all our team here at Commonstown.”

The 71-year-old Irish professional horse trainer will still have a representative in the race, however, with Our Duke set to be among the favourites to prevail.

It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Sizing John will miss next weeks Cheltenham Gold Cup more news to follow pic.twitter.com/RRA3iJdvGP — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica_Racing) March 8, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!