Tommy Walsh joins Kilkenny minor management team for 2027

NINE TIME ALL-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh has joined the Kilkenny minor management for the 2027 season.

Kilkenny have announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the Tullaroan man is a coach and selector under Gordon Byrne’s management team.

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Kilkenny GAA Minor Hurling Management Team Ratified for 2027



Following a meeting of Kilkenny County Board this evening, Gordon Byrne (Erin’s Own) has been ratified as Kilkenny Minor Hurling Manager for the 2027 season.



Joining Gordon's management team are:



🔸 Tommy Walsh… pic.twitter.com/tt2kCHXaiV — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) June 9, 2026

Kilkenny reached the Leinster minor final this year under Byrne, of the Erin’s Own club, only to lose to Galway in extra-time.

Other coach and selectors include Liam Lucey (St Patrick’s), Stephen Morgan (James Stephens) and Billy Quinn (Mooncoin).

Brian Doheny of John Lockes will be a goalkeeper coach and selector and JJ Grace of St Lachtain’s will oversee Strength and Conditioning, High Performance and be a coach and selector.

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