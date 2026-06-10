The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tommy Walsh joins Kilkenny minor management team for 2027
NINE TIME ALL-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh has joined the Kilkenny minor management for the 2027 season.
Kilkenny have announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the Tullaroan man is a coach and selector under Gordon Byrne’s management team.
Kilkenny reached the Leinster minor final this year under Byrne, of the Erin’s Own club, only to lose to Galway in extra-time.
Other coach and selectors include Liam Lucey (St Patrick’s), Stephen Morgan (James Stephens) and Billy Quinn (Mooncoin).
Brian Doheny of John Lockes will be a goalkeeper coach and selector and JJ Grace of St Lachtain’s will oversee Strength and Conditioning, High Performance and be a coach and selector.
**
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Addition Cats Kilkenny Young Cats