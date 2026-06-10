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Tommy Walsh. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
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Tommy Walsh joins Kilkenny minor management team for 2027

Gordon Byrne’s management team have received a boost.
11.27am, 10 Jun 2026

NINE TIME ALL-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh has joined the Kilkenny minor management for the 2027 season.

Kilkenny have announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the Tullaroan man is a coach and selector under Gordon Byrne’s management team.

Kilkenny reached the Leinster minor final this year under Byrne, of the Erin’s Own club, only to lose to Galway in extra-time.

Other coach and selectors include Liam Lucey (St Patrick’s), Stephen Morgan (James Stephens) and Billy Quinn (Mooncoin).

Brian Doheny of John Lockes will be a goalkeeper coach and selector and JJ Grace of St Lachtain’s will oversee Strength and Conditioning, High Performance and be a coach and selector.

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Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here

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