Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia to leave Man Utd at end of their contracts

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed the departures of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia following the expiry of their contracts.

The pair will become free agents along with veteran Casemiro, who had already confirmed he was to leave Old Trafford this summer.

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England international Sancho, who joined United in a £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, moves on after spending the past season on loan at Aston Villa.

The winger made just 83 appearances for United and also had loan spells back at Dortmund and at Chelsea. He has been linked with returns to both Dortmund and Villa.

Full-back Malacia, 26, made 50 appearances after joining from Feyenoord in 2022, with injuries hampering his progress.

Casemiro, who is now at the World Cup with Brazil, spent four seasons at United after arriving from Real Madrid, playing 160 games and scoring 26 goals.

Their exits were announced as United published their retained list on Wednesday.

A statement added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Casemiro, Tyrell and Jadon for their contributions to Manchester United and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”