Tyrone open letter calls on GAA president to re-open debate on Allianz sponsorship

TYRONE GAA HAVE appealed to GAA president Jarlath Burns to re-open the debate around the Association’s continuing commercial relationship with insurance giant Allianz.

The Red Hand sent an open letter to Burns and dozens more national GAA administrators on the “unanimous direction” of the county committee which met last week to discuss the controversy.

Allianz’s position as title sponsors of the GAA National Leagues and the All-Ireland Football Championship has been under scrutiny following a United Nations report last year. The report by special rapporteur Francesca Albanese identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli government bonds.

The GAA’s three-person Ethics and Integrity Committee subsequently reviewed the partnership and endorsed its continuation, partly on the basis that Allianz Ireland are a distinct operation from parent company Allianz PLC.

Advertisement

“Over recent weeks a group of totally authentic Tyrone Gaels has, with our county committee’s full support, directly engaged with all the GAA clubs in Tyrone,” the open letter, signed by county secretary Michael Kerr, reads.

“That engagement identified a 100% support for the GAA to end its commercial relationship with Allianz. Similar initiatives across other counties are producing similar results.”

Fermanagh GAA have also reported a 100% opposition to the Allianz partnership following their own engagement with their membership.

Tyrone’s letter continued: “The critical issue, that’s wretchedly still with us, is the GAA’s ongoing relationship with Allianz. And the inescapable, growing need for us to do what’s right, proper, moral, and decent here. Despite the wrongful exclusion of this issue from its rightful and legitimate discussion at the 2026 Congress, it is not going away.”

It added: “We have been clearly and unequivocally mandated by our County Committee to keep pursuing this issue. That’s why I’m writing directly to you as our Uachtarán, to facilitate a proper GAA discussion of this fundamentally important issue.”