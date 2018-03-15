  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Three from three for Michael O'Leary on day three at Cheltenham

Gigginstown took the first two Grade Ones today.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 3:15 PM
Davy Russell celebrates winning the Ryanair Chase.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MICHAEL O’LEARY AND GIGGINSTOWN enjoyed a perfect start to day three at the Cheltenham festival.

O’Leary’s horses took the first three races on Thursday, including two Grade Ones.

They opened their account with the big gamble of the day, Shattered Love, who romped to victory in the opening JLT Novices’ Chase under Jack Kennedy.

The seven-year-old mare looked a winner from two fences out and duly delivered to give Gordon Elliott his fourth winner of the festival.

He made it five just 30 minutes later when Delta Work and Davy Russell beat the favourite Glenloe by a nostril to take the Pretemps Network Final, the day’s first handicap.

Russell found himself in the winner’s enclosure again following the third race of the day as he piloted Balko Des Flos to victory in the Ryanair Chase.

It marked the first time an O’Leary horse won the race his airline sponsors and he can thank Russell who timed his challenge perfectly to claim the second Grade One on offer.

More to follow…

Thursday’s Results

1.30pm – JLT Novices’ Chase
1. Shattered Love (4/1)
2. Terrefort (3/1F)
3. Benatar (10/1)

2.10pm - Pretempts Network Final Handicap Hurdle
1. Delta Work (6/1)
2. Glenloe (9/2F)
3. Connetable (33/1)
4. Taj Badalandabad (40/1)

2.50pm – Ryanair Chase
1. Balko Des Flos (8/1
2. Un De Sceaux (8/11F)
3. Cloudy Dream (10/1)

LIVE: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018

