Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle

DESPITE BEING AWAY from racing for nearly a year, the Willie Mullinsâ€™ trained Penhill won the Sun Bets Stayersâ€™ Hurdle this afternoon, making history in the process.

Carrying the colours of Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom, Penhill became to first horse to add the Stayersâ€™ Hurdle to the Albert Bartlett which he won at last yearâ€™s Cheltenham festival.

With Paul Townend on board, Penhill belied his 12/1 odds by out-lasting Supasundae (6/1) up the Prestbury Park hill; Wholestone finishing strongly in third.

The pre-race favourite, Sam Spinner (5/2), was looking to provide a fairytale for home trainer Jedd Oâ€™Keeffe and jockey Joe Colliver, but was unable to find a racing line in the finishing straight and had to settle for fifth.

