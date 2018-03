Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle

DESPITE BEING AWAY from racing for nearly a year, the Willie Mullins’ trained Penhill won the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle this afternoon, making history in the process.

Carrying the colours of Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom, Penhill became to first horse to add the Stayers’ Hurdle to the Albert Bartlett which he won at last year’s Cheltenham festival.

With Paul Townend on board, Penhill belied his 12/1 odds by out-lasting Supasundae (6/1) up the Prestbury Park hill; Wholestone finishing strongly in third.

The pre-race favourite, Sam Spinner (5/2), was looking to provide a fairytale for home trainer Jedd O’Keeffe and jockey Joe Colliver, but was unable to find a racing line in the finishing straight and had to settle for fifth.

