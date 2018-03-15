We’ll have all the action from Prestbury Park.
Hereâ€™s a reminder of todayâ€™s full schedule, with the Grade Ones highlighted in bold.
- 1.30pm:Â JLT Novices’ Chase
- 2.10pm:Â Pretempts Network Final Handicap Hurdle
- 2.50pm:Â Ryanair Chase
- 3.30pm:Â Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle
- 4.10pm:Â Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase
- 4.50pm: Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
- 5.30pm:Â Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase
If youâ€™re looking for a preview of todayâ€™s action, youâ€™ll find it here:
Yesterday was an incredible day for the Irish, saddling six of the seven winners but it might be too much to ask today as a tricky Thursday of races are ahead of us.
Today’s big race is, of course, the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, formerly known as the World Hurdle.
Sam Spinner is the 10/3 favourite butÂ YanworthÂ (11/2) andÂ UnowhatimeanharryÂ (8/1) would be popular winners for JP McManus. Keep an eye on Supasundae (8/1) though as undoubtedly a class horse, Jessica Harrington’s charge looks a winner if — and it’s a big if — he handles the three mile trip.
Hello and welcome to todayâ€™s Cheltenham liveblog, your one-stop shop to keep on track of all the action at Prestbury Park.
The premise is simple. If your stuck in work or college or just not near a TV to watch the racing, weâ€™ve got you covered.
Just subscribe to our results service using the button belowÂ (for mobile devices only) and weâ€™ll send you on the results of each race as they land.
