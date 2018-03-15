  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

887 Views 1 Comment
Share

Hereâ€™s a reminder of todayâ€™s full schedule, with the Grade Ones highlighted in bold.

  • 1.30pm:Â JLT Novices’ Chase
  • 2.10pm:Â Pretempts Network Final Handicap Hurdle
  • 2.50pm:Â Ryanair Chase
  • 3.30pm:Â Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle
  • 4.10pm:Â Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase
  • 4.50pm: Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
  • 5.30pm:Â Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase

If youâ€™re looking for a preview of todayâ€™s action, youâ€™ll find it here:

Yesterday was an incredible day for the Irish, saddling six of the seven winners but it might be too much to ask today as a tricky Thursday of races are ahead of us.

Today’s big race is, of course, the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, formerly known as the World Hurdle.

Sam Spinner is the 10/3 favourite butÂ YanworthÂ (11/2) andÂ UnowhatimeanharryÂ (8/1) would be popular winners for JP McManus. Keep an eye on Supasundae (8/1) though as undoubtedly a class horse, Jessica Harrington’s charge looks a winner if — and it’s a big if — he handles the three mile trip.

Hello and welcome to todayâ€™s Cheltenham liveblog, your one-stop shop to keep on track of all the action at Prestbury Park.

The premise is simple. If your stuck in work or college or just not near a TV to watch the racing, weâ€™ve got you covered.

Just subscribe to our results service using the button belowÂ (for mobile devices only) and weâ€™ll send you on the results of each race as they land.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâ€™s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
BARCELONA
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
Magical Messi hits 100 Champions League goals to send Chelsea packing
As it happened: Barcelona v Chelsea, Champions League, last 16
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
IRELAND
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
MANCHESTER UNITED
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie