15 mins ago

Yesterday was an incredible day for the Irish, saddling six of the seven winners but it might be too much to ask today as a tricky Thursday of races are ahead of us.

Today’s big race is, of course, the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, formerly known as the World Hurdle.

Sam Spinner is the 10/3 favourite butÂ YanworthÂ (11/2) andÂ UnowhatimeanharryÂ (8/1) would be popular winners for JP McManus. Keep an eye on Supasundae (8/1) though as undoubtedly a class horse, Jessica Harrington’s charge looks a winner if — and it’s a big if — he handles the three mile trip.