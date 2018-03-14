  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham

And hopefully pick you a winner.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 6:55 PM
31 minutes ago 539 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3903915

Betfair Chase Day - Haydock Park Racecourse Samcro won Wednesday, can Sam Spinner win Thursday? Source: Clint Hughes/PA Images

Three big talking pointsâ€¦

1. SHOULD I STAYERS or should I go? What the 2018 renewal of the Sunbets Stayersâ€™ Hurdle (Thursday, 3.30pm) lacks in quality, it certainly makes up for in competitiveness with no fewer than six horses separated by three pounds at the top of the ratings.

Sam SpinnerÂ  (7/2) is the favourite because of his form on heavy ground but he tends to need a lead from early on which is The New Oneâ€˜s (16/1) modus operandi too and that battle could cost them both.

Unowhatimeanharry (5/1) and Yanworth (5/1) will attract interest butÂ SupadsundaeÂ (8/1), while undoubtedly class, has a lot to prove over three miles of tough sledding.

2. Not on the list: If we knew a fit Ruby Walsh was on board, Invitation OnlyÂ (11/4) would be highly favoured to land the JLT Novicesâ€™ Chase (Thursday, 1.30pm). Fourth in the Flogas Chase in February,Â Rathvinden (7th that day) is already a winner at Cheltenham this year while Monaleeâ€™s mistake two out saw him finish second in the RSA on Wednesday.

TerrafortÂ (9/2) comes in unbeaten in Britain for Nicky Henderson but itâ€™sÂ ModusÂ (8/1) who tops the rankings. What the undoubtedly talented but enigmatic Finianâ€™s Oscar (6/1) does is anyoneâ€™s guess.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

3. Priority boarding for Un De Sceaux? The defending champion, Un De Sceaux (8/11) is rightly the favourite for the Ryanair Chase (Thursday, 2.50pm) with just six going to post â€” assuming Douvan, who is entered, doesnâ€™t run.

Willie Mullinsâ€™ horse has just one loss in his last six outings with two wins on soft/heavy ground in his last two. WhileÂ Cue Card (9/2) and Balko Des Flos (12/1) will see their share of the action,Â FrodonÂ (10/1) could well be the real threat on ground heâ€™ll like in a small field.

NAP of the dayâ€¦

The Trull House Stud Maresâ€™ Novicesâ€™ Hurdle (Thursday, 4.50pm) has been part of Cheltenham for two years and has been won by Willie Mullinsâ€™ favourite on both occasions. With that in mind, how can we not select Laurina, even at 4/7.

BetBright Festival - Doncaster Races Sugar Baron is our each-way fancy. Source: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Images

An each-way fancyâ€¦

Wednesdayâ€™s selection might still be running for all we know, despite course, distance and conditions all suiting. The Kim Muir is possibly the weakest race of the festival butÂ Sugar Baron (12/1) could give Katie Walsh a second win of this yearâ€™s festival.

Accumulatorâ€¦

With Thursday being the weakest day of the festival, weâ€™re going in more with hope than expectation.

With that in mind, the quartet of Sam Spinner (7/2)Â Un De SceauxÂ (8/11),Â Invitation OnlyÂ (11/4) andÂ Laurina (4/7) will return â‚¬45 for every â‚¬1 staked.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

