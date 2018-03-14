Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg

RUBY WALSH WILL have an x-ray on a suspected broken leg after falling in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The jockey came offÂ Al Boum Photo at the penultimate jump, as Davy Russell and Presenting Percy (5/2F) claimed victory from Monalee (10/3) and Elegant Escape (9/1).

Walsh was helped into an ambulance by the course doctors and his father Ted, and heads to hospital to find out the extent of the injury.

Heâ€™s been stood down for the day but could see his festival ended if a fracture is confirmed.

The Walsh-Mullins combo enjoyed two Grade One wins yesterday â€” with Footpad in the Arkle andÂ Benie Des Dieux in the Maresâ€™ Hurdle.