The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham

Altior has question marks ahead of the Champion Chase. Source: Julian Herbert/PA Images

Three big talking pointsâ€¦

1. THREE IS THE magic number:Â On their peak form, thereâ€™s little to separate Altior (evens), Douvan (7/2) and Min (4/1) but all three come into this race with question marks.

For the favourite, itâ€™s the fact he reported lame on Monday only to be cleared Tuesday morning. For Douvan, itâ€™s that heâ€™s running for the first time since a poor outing here last year and for Min, well, even at his best Willie Mullinsâ€™ second-string had something to find on the top two in the market.

For many, itâ€™s difficult to see the winner of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wednesday, 3.30pm) coming from outside those three, even if last yearâ€™s winner Special Tiara (33/1) will tempt each-way backers.

2. Son of Samcro: For many, Samcro (4/6) is the horse theyâ€™ve come to see this week and if you head to YouTube to watch any of his previous wins, itâ€™s very easy to see why heâ€™s the favourite for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle (or the Neptune in old money) at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

After victory in quality company last time out in Naas, Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins have every reason to believe Next Destination (4/1) can give them their third Grade One of the week while Vision Des Flos (16/1) appears a better prospect with a tongue tie.

Can Presenting Percy justify his favouritism? Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

3. Whoâ€™ll need roadside assistance in the RSA Chase?Â Just ten horses go to post for this yearâ€™s renewal of theÂ RSA Insurance Novicesâ€™ Chase (Wednesday, 2.10pm) with Presenting Percy the 5/2 favourite.

Last yearâ€™s Albert Bartlett runner-up, Monalee (3/1) is likely to be the main opposition butÂ Al Boum Photo (13/2) and Ballyoptic (16/1) are going to have plenty of interest too.

NAP of the dayâ€¦

We made a bit of a mess of this yesterday as Appleâ€™s Jade let us down badly butÂ Acey Milan (13/2) can get us back on track in the Champion Bumper (Wednesday, 5.30pm) having already shown the ability to win on trying ground.

Cantlow loves this course and distance. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

An each-way fancyâ€¦

Tuesdayâ€™s selection was second by the shortest of necks so hereâ€™s hoping Cantlow (25/1) goes one better in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Wednesday, 4.10pm). Placed third here last year he found only Bless The Wings (9/1) better over this course and distance in December.

Accumulatorâ€¦

Four was probably a little greedy Tuesday but itâ€™s not like we were a million miles away either so weâ€™re going for something similar on day two.