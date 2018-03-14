  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Favourites dominating again on day two at Cheltenham

It was two from two in the first two Grade Ones today.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,691 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3903381
Davy Russell celebrates winning on board Presenting Percy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Davy Russell celebrates winning on board Presenting Percy.
Davy Russell celebrates winning on board Presenting Percy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SAMCRO CAME INTO this yearâ€™s Cheltenham festival with an unbeaten record to protect and heâ€™ll leave Prestbury Park with an unblemished copybook after living up to all the hype to claim the Ballymore Novicesâ€™ Hurdle.

Gordon Elliottâ€™s charge never looked in trouble despite the best efforts of the runner-up, Black Op, and was always going to have more than his rivals after taking up the running from Vision Des Flos as the leaders took the final bend.

He cruised home to take the day two opener under the steady hand of Jack Kennedy with Ruby Walsh and Next Destination finishing third.

Walsh, of course, was on the second favourite Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Chase, before both went down at the penultimate fence resulting in the jockey being stood down for the day.

That race, the second Grade One of the day, went to another favourite â€” Presenting Percy â€” who eased his way to the front and trotted home as Monalee and Elegant Escape battled it out for the minor places.

1.30pm â€“ Ballymore Novicesâ€™ Hurdle
1. Samcro (8/11F)
2. Black Op (8/1)
3. Next Destination (4/1)

2.10pm â€“ RSA Insurance Chase
1. Presenting Percy (5/2F)
2. Monalee (10/3)
3. Elegant Escape (9/1)

2.50pm â€“ Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
1. Bleu Berry (20/1)
2. Topofthegame (9/1)
3. Barra (16/1)
4. William Henry (8/1F)

LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Favourites dominating again on day two at Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
FOOTBALL
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
IRELAND
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
ENGLAND
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
PREMIER LEAGUE
'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat
'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat
Spurs apologise for sexist survey question
Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie