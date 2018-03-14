Favourites dominating again on day two at Cheltenham

SAMCRO CAME INTO this yearâ€™s Cheltenham festival with an unbeaten record to protect and heâ€™ll leave Prestbury Park with an unblemished copybook after living up to all the hype to claim the Ballymore Novicesâ€™ Hurdle.

Gordon Elliottâ€™s charge never looked in trouble despite the best efforts of the runner-up, Black Op, and was always going to have more than his rivals after taking up the running from Vision Des Flos as the leaders took the final bend.

He cruised home to take the day two opener under the steady hand of Jack Kennedy with Ruby Walsh and Next Destination finishing third.

Walsh, of course, was on the second favourite Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Chase, before both went down at the penultimate fence resulting in the jockey being stood down for the day.

That race, the second Grade One of the day, went to another favourite â€” Presenting Percy â€” who eased his way to the front and trotted home as Monalee and Elegant Escape battled it out for the minor places.

1.30pm â€“ Ballymore Novicesâ€™ Hurdle

1. Samcro (8/11F)

2. Black Op (8/1)

3. Next Destination (4/1)

2.10pm â€“ RSA Insurance Chase

1. Presenting Percy (5/2F)

2. Monalee (10/3)

3. Elegant Escape (9/1)

2.50pm â€“ Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

1. Bleu Berry (20/1)

2. Topofthegame (9/1)

3. Barra (16/1)

4. William Henry (8/1F)