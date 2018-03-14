LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Here’s a reminder of today’s full schedule, with the Grade Ones highlighted in bold.

1.30pm:Â Ballymore Novicesâ€™ HurdleÂ 
2.10pm:Â RSA Insurance Novicesâ€™ ChaseÂ 
2.50pm:Â Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
3.30pm:Â Betway Queen Mother Champion ChaseÂ 
4.10pm:Â Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country)
4.50pm:Â Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
5.30pm:Â Weatherbys Champion Bumper

If you’re looking for a preview of today’s action, you’ll find it here:

The first day was a successful one for Willie Mullins, even if Getabird and Faugheen disappointed. We also had six terrific finishes from seven races so more of that today would be ideal.

Wednesday’s big race is, of course, the Queen Mother Champion Chase which sees Altior, Douvan and Min fight it out for Grade One honours at 3.30pm.

Hello and welcome to todayâ€™s Cheltenham liveblog, your one-stop shop to keep on track of all the action at Prestbury Park.

The premise is simple. If your stuck in work or college or just not near a TV to watch the racing, weâ€™ve got you covered.

Just subscribe to our results service using the button belowÂ (for mobile devices only) and weâ€™ll send you on the results of each race as they land.

