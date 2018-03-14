LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018

We’ll have all the action from Prestbury Park right here.
Liveblog
Here’s a reminder of today’s full schedule, with the Grade Ones highlighted in bold.
1.30pm:Â Ballymore Novicesâ€™ HurdleÂ
2.10pm:Â RSA Insurance Novicesâ€™ ChaseÂ
2.50pm:Â Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
3.30pm:Â Betway Queen Mother Champion ChaseÂ
4.10pm:Â Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country)
4.50pm:Â Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
5.30pm:Â Weatherbys Champion Bumper
If you’re looking for a preview of today’s action, you’ll find it here:
The first day was a successful one for Willie Mullins, even if Getabird and Faugheen disappointed. We also had six terrific finishes from seven races so more of that today would be ideal.
Wednesday’s big race is, of course, the Queen Mother Champion Chase which sees Altior, Douvan and Min fight it out for Grade One honours at 3.30pm.
Hello and welcome to todayâ€™s Cheltenham liveblog, your one-stop shop to keep on track of all the action at Prestbury Park.
The premise is simple. If your stuck in work or college or just not near a TV to watch the racing, weâ€™ve got you covered.
Just subscribe to our results service using the button belowÂ (for mobile devices only) and weâ€™ll send you on the results of each race as they land.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'What a remarkable life': World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died aged 76
75,183 69
|
2
|
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
69,385 132
|
3
|
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
40,840 20
|
1
|
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
1,504 0
|
2
|
'Housing is too expensive - planners must have twiddled their thumbs during the recession'
426 0
|
3
|
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
47 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Day 1 of Cheltenham 2018
62,239 10
|
2
|
As it happened: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League
35,673 82
|
3
|
Sevilla late show sees lacklustre Man United crash out of the Champions League
35,614 233
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS