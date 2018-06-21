This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland defender Clark left unconscious after attack in Spanish bar - report

The Newcastle United player was reportedly punched on a dancefloor following a row with another man.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 12,076 Views No Comments
Ireland defender Ciaran Clark.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CIARAN CLARK WAS taken to hospital in Spain last weekend after an attack in a bar reportedly left him unconscious.

According to local newspaper Ultima Hora, the Republic of Ireland international was punched by another man when a row broke out on the dancefloor of Crystal’s Bar in Punta Ballena, Magaluf.

The 28-year-old, who plays his club football with English Premier League side Newcastle United, subsequently lost consciousness and was taken to San Espases Hospital in Palma.

The BBC have reported that a British man in his 30s was arrested, charged with criminal injuries and was later released. He appeared in court on Monday.

Clark has been capped 29 times at senior level by Ireland. The London-born defender missed the recent friendlies against France and USA due to a knee injury.

The FAI were unable to provide additional information on the incident, when contacted. A request for comment from Newcastle United has yet to receive a response.

