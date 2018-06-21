Ireland defender Clark left unconscious after attack in Spanish bar - report

CIARAN CLARK WAS taken to hospital in Spain last weekend after an attack in a bar reportedly left him unconscious.

According to local newspaper Ultima Hora, the Republic of Ireland international was punched by another man when a row broke out on the dancefloor of Crystal’s Bar in Punta Ballena, Magaluf.

The 28-year-old, who plays his club football with English Premier League side Newcastle United, subsequently lost consciousness and was taken to San Espases Hospital in Palma.

The BBC have reported that a British man in his 30s was arrested, charged with criminal injuries and was later released. He appeared in court on Monday.

Clark has been capped 29 times at senior level by Ireland. The London-born defender missed the recent friendlies against France and USA due to a knee injury.

The FAI were unable to provide additional information on the incident, when contacted. A request for comment from Newcastle United has yet to receive a response.