  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debuts for duo from 2017 minor team as Clare senior hurlers get set for season opener

Clare face Kerry in Sixmilebridge on Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 5:36 PM
41 minutes ago 1,199 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3772417

CLARE HAVE HANDED senior debuts to two members of this year’s minor team for their opening game of the 2018 season on Saturday.

Diarmuid Ryan and Evan Sheehan Diarmuid Ryan in action for Clare against Cork in this year's Munster minor final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wing-back Diarmuid Ryan, a younger brother of 2013 All-Ireland winning defender Conor, and corner-forward Gary Cooney have both been named to start in the clash against Kerry in Sixmilebridge in the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster hurling league.

Both players featured on the Clare side that contested last July’s Munster minor final against Cork before they lost out to Galway at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, a game that saw Cooney strike 1-3.

Gary Cooney dejected A dejected Gary Cooney after Clare's loss to Galway in July. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Niall Deasy, a key figure in Ballyea’s march to the All-Ireland senior club hurling decider on St Patrick’s Day last, is handed the chance to impress at wing-forward.

Corner-back Rory Hayes, wing-back Mikey O’Malley and midfielder Ryan Taylor are other fringe players who are given starting spots.

Joint managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney can call on experienced figures like Jack Browne, David McInerney, David Reidy, John Conlon and Shane O’Donnell in their starting fifteen.

Throw-in at O’Garney Park is 2pm.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)
4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
7. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)

8. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)
9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
11. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
12. John Conlon (Clonlara)

13. Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara)
14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)
15. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)

Subs

16. Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona)
17. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
18. Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle)
19. Oisin O’Brien (Clonlara)
20. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)
21. Darragh Corry (Tulla)
22. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)
23. Eoin Quirke (Whitegate)
24. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
25. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
26. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The young and the restless: 10 young hurlers who burst onto the scene in 2017

‘It was very, very tight’ – McStay admits funding modern GAA teams is a struggle

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie