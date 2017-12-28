Debuts for duo from 2017 minor team as Clare senior hurlers get set for season opener

CLARE HAVE HANDED senior debuts to two members of this year’s minor team for their opening game of the 2018 season on Saturday.

Diarmuid Ryan in action for Clare against Cork in this year's Munster minor final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wing-back Diarmuid Ryan, a younger brother of 2013 All-Ireland winning defender Conor, and corner-forward Gary Cooney have both been named to start in the clash against Kerry in Sixmilebridge in the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster hurling league.

Both players featured on the Clare side that contested last July’s Munster minor final against Cork before they lost out to Galway at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, a game that saw Cooney strike 1-3.

A dejected Gary Cooney after Clare's loss to Galway in July. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Niall Deasy, a key figure in Ballyea’s march to the All-Ireland senior club hurling decider on St Patrick’s Day last, is handed the chance to impress at wing-forward.

Corner-back Rory Hayes, wing-back Mikey O’Malley and midfielder Ryan Taylor are other fringe players who are given starting spots.

Joint managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney can call on experienced figures like Jack Browne, David McInerney, David Reidy, John Conlon and Shane O’Donnell in their starting fifteen.

Throw-in at O’Garney Park is 2pm.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)

4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

7. Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley)

8. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

11. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

12. John Conlon (Clonlara)

13. Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara)

14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

15. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan Mills)

Subs

16. Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona)

17. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

18. Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle)

19. Oisin O’Brien (Clonlara)

20. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

21. Darragh Corry (Tulla)

22. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

23. Eoin Quirke (Whitegate)

24. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

25. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

26. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

