  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was very, very tight' - McStay admits funding modern GAA teams is a struggle

The Rossies boss says it costs an estimated €15,000 per week to turn out the senior team.

By Declan Rooney Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 7:00 AM
11 hours ago 6,368 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3771398
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE BATTLE WHICH most counties face trying to finance modern GAA teams has been illustrated by Roscommon with manager Kevin McStay saying it will be tough for him to shave any more from the estimated €15,000 per week that it costs to turn out the senior team.

McStay paid tribute to all the Roscommon supporters and business who raise funds and says he hopes to avoid the embarrassment of being unable to pay for vital team services in 2018.

The €15,000 a week cost, which was disclosed at the recent Roscommon convention, covers all costs associated with the team throughout the year including transport, meals, training costs, gear and other expenses.

In his first year in sole charge of the team McStay led Roscommon to the Connacht title, but after a long season culminated with a replayed defeat to Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-final, he admits it was a struggle to fund the team.

The Roscommon management has already appeared before the county’s interim finance committee, which has a representative from Croke Park involved to sort out Roscommon’s long-term cash flow problems, where his budget for the season was approved.

Cash injections from the summer’s fly-on-the-wall video documentary went straight into funding a hotel stay in Dublin, and next year McStay’s side have relinquished a mid-season training camp to trim the costs. He knows it will be a tough year ahead to make ends meet.

“It was tight. Very, very tight. I don’t mind saying that documentary you all saw, that money went towards the hotel. That’s where we are,” said McStay.

“I won’t be discussing (details) but the budget is done. The budget is signed off, it’s agreed. My budget had to go in front of the Croke Park interim finance committee. Everything is being watched here.

“There was certainly a difficulty around it and you’d prefer if it hadn’t to be that way. But that where some of the counties are. They are living from week to week, month to month, trying to (survive).

“I just don’t see where we personally can cut any more corners.”

Speaking at the recent Roscommon convention former county treasurer Seamus Maher said it costs a ‘frightening’ €15,000 a week to keep the senior team on the road. Maher also revealed that the Croke Park interim finance committee had to come into rescue the county due to an initial creditors bill in excess of €550,000. That tally is now well reduced thanks to advances on grants from Croke Park, but McStay is still required to run a tight ship.

“You saw there is a very big creditors list from convention, but at least they are bringing in serious money. The terrible thing is that these creditors are the best and finest people here in the county of Roscommon, GAA people providing services.

“And then they don’t get paid, and then you go back to then to being Club Rossie members after doing work that they weren’t paid for. It’s a vicious circle. Fellas are getting fed up and then that hurts the finances.

“I have asked people to join our backroom team, professionals who are providing a service. We agree a fee – it is never slaughterhouse money – and then they find after they have done the (job) that they don’t get paid at the end of the week.

“That’s very tarred on me, who are they ringing when they don’t get paid, they don’t ring the chairman, they ring me because I was the one that invited them in.

“So that’s embarrassing, it’s stressful, there’s no doubt about that. You’d certainly much prefer to be dealing with it but it’s a reality. And I’d say most county managers have that reality. It’s not nice.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

On our radar! 12 young Ladies football and camogie stars who truly emerged in 2017

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie