  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club

Rumours persist that Claude Puel could be replaced by Newcastle’s Rafael Benitez or David Wagner of Huddersfield.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 8:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,869 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3998981
Leicester City manager Claude Puel
Leicester City manager Claude Puel
Leicester City manager Claude Puel

CLAUDE PUEL BELIEVES Leicester City have had a good season by finishing in mid-table and the manager is already looking forward to next term, despite speculation surrounding his future.

Puel replaced Craig Shakespeare in October and looked to be guiding the 2015-16 Premier League champions towards a European push before their campaign tailed away, with Leicester now winless in five.

Although the Leicester board have given Puel their backing, rumours persist that Newcastle’s Rafael Benitez or David Wagner of Huddersfield could take the Frenchman’s job.

At least one banner supporting former boss Nigel Pearson could be seen during Saturday’s defeat to West Ham, before many fans left early and ignored the team’s end-of-season lap of honour.

This has not dampened Puel’s spirits, though, as he calls for supporters to have a sense of perspective and start planning for next season.

“I’m as frustrated as [the fans] are, but we need perspective because we are going to finish mid-table,” he told a news conference. “I think a lot of teams would like to finish in our position.

“I finished eighth in the table last season with a League Cup final [at Southampton], and in mid-table – ninth or 10th, perhaps eighth – I hope, this season, without the possibility of working with a pre-season or without doing anything in the transfer window.

“We have tried to develop some young players and lay a foundation. I’m looking forward to having a full pre-season and having the chance to strengthen our squad for the next season – it’s important.

“It is not possible in six months to have all the possibility to perform like a great team. We have to work together with patience and we can build something strong for the future. We need stability for the future for next season and the seasons beyond.

“If we finish mid-table, it’s not bad because it was a tough season, with difficulties at the beginning and difficulties to finish the season that we have to manage.”

Leicester face a tough task if they are to end the season on a high and in the top half, welcoming Arsenal to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday before travelling to Tottenham on the final day.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lovren ‘confident’ Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton

Injured Ozil ‘sure’ he’ll recover in time for World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
Lovren 'confident' Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup
HURLING
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Threat of relegation hangs over Dublin and Offaly ahead of Leinster hurling campaign
LIMERICK
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
Thieves targeting student house parties as Limerick gardaí crack down on burglary gangs
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie