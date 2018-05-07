  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Lovren 'confident' Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton

A defeat at Chelsea has not given the Reds cause for concern over their European qualification hopes, despite the challenge that awaits them.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,350 Views 1 Comment
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Image: Dominic Lipinski

DEJAN LOVREN DOES not believe Liverpool should be worried, despite failing to seal Champions League qualification at Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds have reached the final of Europe’s premier club competition, yet their participation in next season’s tournament remains in doubt, as a defeat at Stamford Bridge allowed Chelsea to close to within three points of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Although Chelsea have a game in hand, Liverpool’s superior goal difference almost certainly means victory against Brighton will secure a top-four finish.

And Lovren is confident that third-placed Liverpool, who defeated Middlesbrough on the final day of last season to book a return to the Champions League, will deliver again, telling the club’s website: “It’s similar [to 2016-17]. We know what we can expect.

“It will definitely be tough. Brighton showed in their previous game against Manchester United that they can win against big teams, but I’m confident we can do it.”

Lovren also believes Liverpool deserved a draw at Chelsea, where Olivier Giroud’s header settled the game in the home side’s favour.

“To be honest, we had a quite good game,” he said. “We played our football how we wanted and how we expected.

“With [Chelsea's] deep defending, it was quite difficult. We had a couple of chances and didn’t score; they had this one header and that’s it, one goal. It should usually be at least a point but, unfortunately, we didn’t take our chances like we usually do.

“But it’s still in our hands. The next game will definitely be a tough game but I’m confident we can manage to win it.”

