Monday 7 May, 2018
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'

Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, having reportedly fallen ill on Friday.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 1:20 PM
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson
PHIL JONES BELIEVES Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson has the fight to recover from a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, who managed United between 1986 and 2013, was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, having reportedly fallen ill on Friday.

Well wishes have poured in from around the footballing world and Jones, signed by Ferguson in 2011, was among those to offer his support, describing his devastation at the news but adding a belief that his former boss will be able to recover.

“When the news broke, I saw it on Twitter and didn’t know whether it was true or not,” he told ESPN. “Just devastated, absolutely devastated.

“He is such a legend in my eyes. He is the one who brought me to the club and gave me that opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s taken me under his wing like a father and it was shocking, it’s sad.

But I know his character. I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he’ll recover well. He has got all his family and friends around him, the support from all the players and staff at Man United and football around the world.

“When something like that does happen, it’s nice that the football world comes together and shows support. We are all rooting for him. I’m sure he will be fine.”

The42 Team

