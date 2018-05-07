  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We know what he's like' - Ramos aims jibe at Suarez after refusing to stop play

Sergio Ramos had no regrets about Real Madrid’s decision not to kick the ball out of play for the Barcelona forward on Sunday.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 9:46 AM
30 minutes ago 1,893 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3998177

REAL MADRID CAPTAIN Sergio Ramos criticised Luis Suarez, saying his team refused to stop play for the Barcelona forward because of “how he is”.

Another thrilling Clasico ended in a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou on Sunday as Barcelona remained on track to finish the Liga season unbeaten.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Source: Getty Images

But Real angered the hosts after refusing to kick the ball out with Suarez on the ground injured as they pushed for a winner.

However, Ramos had no regrets afterwards, saying the Uruguayan’s history meant Real had no intention of stopping play.

“Whenever someone gets hurt on the pitch and we think it’s serious, we kick the ball out,” he said. It’s a mark of respect.

“But knowing what he is like, his style and how he is, I didn’t think it was necessary to do so.”

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga Source: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real had already refused to provide Barca with a guard of honour for their rivals’ La Liga title success.

Suarez opened the scoring at Camp Nou as the 10-man hosts twice went ahead before holding on for a point.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 1-1 with a finish from close-range before Barca’s Sergi Roberto was sent off for a clash with Marcelo.

Lionel Messi fired the Liga champions back in front after 52 minutes but Gareth Bale’s brilliant finish earned Real a share of the spoils.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bale helps Real earn a draw against 10-man Barca as Ronaldo goes off injured

Conte has ‘hope’ in Chelsea’s late push for top-four finish

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
'We know what he's like' - Ramos aims jibe at Suarez after refusing to stop play
'We know what he's like' - Ramos aims jibe at Suarez after refusing to stop play
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
As it happened: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
BOXING
'Serrano was the one to beat, but she has to step up and take the fight: Ireland against Puerto Rico!'
'Serrano was the one to beat, but she has to step up and take the fight: Ireland against Puerto Rico!'
'I hope he stops now': Haye hints at retirement after Bellew defeat
Golovkin destroys Martirosyan to defend middleweight titles
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie