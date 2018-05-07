Ireland international named Preston's Player of the Season amid hat-trick of awards

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for Preston this season.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ALAN Browne was yesterday named Preston North End’s Player of the season, with the midfielder also picking up Goal of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season too.

The 23-year-old enjoyed yet another successful year at the club he joined from Cork City at the start of 2014, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d get any award today but I was really grateful when I heard my name called out for the players’ player award,” he said speaking with the Lancashire post.

“I feel I can improve even more on that and really kick on next season.”

Preston boast a strong Irish contingent, consisting of Browne, Daryl Horgan, Greg Cunningham, Adam O’Reilly, Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire, and the club narrowly missed out on a play-off spot this year, finishing two points adrift of sixth place.

Browne has been a constant in the side throughout his three and a half seasons and earned his international debut under Martin O’Neill in a friendly against Mexico last June.

🏆 Player of the Year

🏆 Players' Player of the Year

🏆 Goal of the Season



Congratulations @Alan__Browne! 👏 #pnefc pic.twitter.com/WSjMkFfHnF — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) May 6, 2018

Preston ended the season with a 2-1 win against Burton Albion on Sunday — going unbeaten in their last five games in the Championship — however it wasn’t enough to contest a play-off position.

On top of the club’s Player of the Season award, Browne also picked up Goal of the Season for a halfway line strike against Cardiff, as well as Players’ Player of the Season, voted for by his Preston team-mates.

“They are the people that see you every day,” he said of the latter accolade.

“You can have an off day in a match and the fans might not think as highly of you but the boys see what you in training and how hard you’re working.

“The award means a lot to me, but the supporters one means a hell of a lot too.”

