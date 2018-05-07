  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international named Preston's Player of the Season amid hat-trick of awards

Cork native Alan Browne was given the accolade on Sunday, as the Lilywhites ended the season narrowly outside a play-off position.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 7 May 2018, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,580 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3998328
The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for Preston this season.
Image: Kevin Barnes - CameraSport
The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for Preston this season.
The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for Preston this season.
Image: Kevin Barnes - CameraSport

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ALAN Browne was yesterday named Preston North End’s Player of the season, with the midfielder also picking up Goal of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season too.

The 23-year-old enjoyed yet another successful year at the club he joined from Cork City at the start of 2014, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d get any award today but I was really grateful when I heard my name called out for the players’ player award,” he said speaking with the Lancashire post.

“I feel I can improve even more on that and really kick on next season.”

Preston boast a strong Irish contingent, consisting of Browne, Daryl Horgan, Greg Cunningham, Adam O’Reilly, Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire, and the club narrowly missed out on a play-off spot this year, finishing two points adrift of sixth place.

Browne has been a constant in the side throughout his three and a half seasons and earned his international debut under Martin O’Neill in a friendly against Mexico last June.

Preston ended the season with a 2-1 win against Burton Albion on Sunday — going unbeaten in their last five games in the Championship — however it wasn’t enough to contest a play-off position.

On top of the club’s Player of the Season award, Browne also picked up Goal of the Season for a halfway line strike against Cardiff, as well as Players’ Player of the Season, voted for by his Preston team-mates.

“They are the people that see you every day,” he said of the latter accolade.

“You can have an off day in a match and the fans might not think as highly of you but the boys see what you in training and how hard you’re working.

“The award means a lot to me, but the supporters one means a hell of a lot too.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Irish midfielder nominated for Championship fans’ player of the month award

5 young Irish players that deserve a chance now that the World Cup dream is over

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
'We know what he's like' - Ramos aims jibe at Suarez after refusing to stop play
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
HURLING
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Threat of relegation hangs over Dublin and Offaly ahead of Leinster hurling campaign
'That’s definitely something we’ll be trying to do this year, making Parnell Park a fortress'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
As it happened: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie