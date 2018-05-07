  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup

Mesut Ozil is “sure” he will be fit for the World Cup, despite being likely to sit out Arsenal’s final two games of the season.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 796 Views 1 Comment
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

MESUT OZIL HAS moved to calm fears that he could miss the World Cup due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old did not feature in Arsenal’s 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley on Sunday, although he watched on from the stands as the Gunners paid tribute to departing manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil thinks he will likely sit out their last two league games of the season against Leicester City and Huddersfield Town but is confident he will be fit for Germany’s opening match in Russia against Mexico on June 17.

“It’s a pity I missed yesterday’s match with my back injury. It’ll need some time but I’m sure I’ll fully recover in time for the World Cup,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Ozil, who was signed by Wenger from Real Madrid in 2013, went on to describe having played under the Frenchman as “an honour”.

“Once again I’d like to thank our boss,” he said. ”It was an honour playing for you, Mon. Wenger! Thanks for all the memories we shared together.”

