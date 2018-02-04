'It's very hard to put into words what the club has achieved today. Dreams come true'

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

IT WON’T BE long before Colm Cavanagh returns to training with Tyrone.

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“Back very shortly,” he assured us on the Croke Park pitch after Moy were crowned All-Ireland intermediate club football champions.

“Not even thinking about that at the minute,” he grinned.

For the weekend at least, he’ll savour this success.

“It’s a lot to take in,” the 30-year-old midfielder continued. “Unbelievable. An unbelievable feeling. Very, very hard to put into words what the club has achieved today, for a small club in Tyrone. Crazy. Dreams come true.”

Shortly after lifting the trophy alongside his brother Sean, the younger Cavanagh reflected on a campaign where Moy were underdogs heading into their first championship game in Tyrone.

“To be honest, I don’t think we were favourites to win our first championship match in Tyrone against Augher, way back last year,” he said.

“To do what we’ve done is unbelievable. We rode our luck at times throughout this campaign, but we have a lot of character in this team which maybe The Moy wouldn’t have been known for.

“We’ve dug deep on certain days. We’ve got a couple of one-point victories throughout our campaign, so that shows we have a lot of steel and character in this team.

“Sometimes football is a funny thing. Nobody would have took The Moy to win anything this year. I don’t know if I would have tipped us myself.

“But it’s amazing what a bunch of lads can do with good management, good backroom team, good supporters and committees. It’s amazing what you can achieve.”

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

A huge crowd turned out to support the Tyrone club and they controlled the game from start to finish, eventually winning out by six points.

“It’s very, very hard to describe what the GAA can do for our community,” he continued.

“Our club and our community as a whole has changed over the last number of months.

“It’s unbelievable to see what football can do. It sometimes puts things into perspective. It’s just lifted the whole town. Everybody is in great form.

“It’s going to do a lot for the youth coming through over the next number of years. It’s done so much for the elderly probably as well in a way.

“It’s unbelievable, the power of football and the power of sport. It’s evident here today when you see such a big turn-out from the club.”

