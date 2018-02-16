  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Colm Cavanagh set for first Tyrone appearance of the year in re-fixed McKenna Cup final

Mickey Harte has made 14 changes to the team for Saturday night’s clash against Donegal.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 16 Feb 2018, 3:28 PM
9 hours ago 2,805 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3855988
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

CATHAL MCCARRON IS the only player to retain his place in the Tyrone team for their re-fixed McKenna Cup final against Donegal on Saturday.

Colm Cavanagh is the notable inclusion in Mickey Harte’s side as he makes his first start of the season for the Red Hand.

Cavanagh was part of the Moy side that lifted All-Ireland intermediate honours in Croke Park two weekends ago and has been quick to link back up with the county side.

Mattie Donnelly, who kicked the winner against Kildare in Division 1 last weekend, forms a strong bench that also includes Peter Harte and Pádraig Hampsey.

The game throws-in at 6pm at the Athletic Grounds in  Armagh and will be streamed live on the BBC NI Sport website.

Tyrone

1. Mickey O’Neill (Cuain Eo)

2. Aidan McCrory (Aireagal Chiaráin)
3. Cathal McCarron (An Droim Mhór)
4. Brendan Burns (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

5 Michael Cassidy (Ard Bó)
6. Ronan McNabb (An Droim Mhór)
7. Kieran McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

8. Colm Cavanagh (An Mhaigh)
9. Ben McDonnell (Aireagal Chiaráin)

10. Declan McClure (Cluain Eo)
11. Harry Loughran (An Mhaigh)
12. Conal McCann (Coill an Chlochair)

13. Darren McCurry (Éadan na dTorc)
14. Ronan McHugh (Achadh Uí Aráin)
15. Ronan O’Neill (An Ómaigh)

Subs

16. Niall Morgan (Éadan na dTorc)
17. Matthew Donnelly (Trí Leac)
18. Pádraig Hampsey (Oileán a’Ghuail)
19. Peter Harte (Aireagal Chiaráin)
20. Connor McAliskey (Cluain Eo)
21. Hugh Pat McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)
22. Ciaran McLaughlin (An Ómaigh)
23. Padraig McNulty (Dún Geanainn)
24. Cathal McShane (E. R. Uí Néill)
25. Conor Meyler (An Omaigh)
26. Niall Sludden (An Droim Mhór)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He’s effectively missing out on an All-Ireland final. How often do you get that chance?’

‘I’d say there are loads more players up and down the country feeling the same way’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Sadlier's late goal direct from a corner gives 10-man champions a winning start
Bohemians stage second-half comeback to see off Rovers in Dublin derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie