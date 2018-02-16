Colm Cavanagh set for first Tyrone appearance of the year in re-fixed McKenna Cup final

CATHAL MCCARRON IS the only player to retain his place in the Tyrone team for their re-fixed McKenna Cup final against Donegal on Saturday.

Colm Cavanagh is the notable inclusion in Mickey Harte’s side as he makes his first start of the season for the Red Hand.

Cavanagh was part of the Moy side that lifted All-Ireland intermediate honours in Croke Park two weekends ago and has been quick to link back up with the county side.

Mattie Donnelly, who kicked the winner against Kildare in Division 1 last weekend, forms a strong bench that also includes Peter Harte and Pádraig Hampsey.

The game throws-in at 6pm at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh and will be streamed live on the BBC NI Sport website.

Tyrone

1. Mickey O’Neill (Cuain Eo)

2. Aidan McCrory (Aireagal Chiaráin)

3. Cathal McCarron (An Droim Mhór)

4. Brendan Burns (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

5 Michael Cassidy (Ard Bó)

6. Ronan McNabb (An Droim Mhór)

7. Kieran McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

8. Colm Cavanagh (An Mhaigh)

9. Ben McDonnell (Aireagal Chiaráin)

10. Declan McClure (Cluain Eo)

11. Harry Loughran (An Mhaigh)

12. Conal McCann (Coill an Chlochair)

13. Darren McCurry (Éadan na dTorc)

14. Ronan McHugh (Achadh Uí Aráin)

15. Ronan O’Neill (An Ómaigh)

Subs

16. Niall Morgan (Éadan na dTorc)

17. Matthew Donnelly (Trí Leac)

18. Pádraig Hampsey (Oileán a’Ghuail)

19. Peter Harte (Aireagal Chiaráin)

20. Connor McAliskey (Cluain Eo)

21. Hugh Pat McGeary (Cabhán a’Chaortainn)

22. Ciaran McLaughlin (An Ómaigh)

23. Padraig McNulty (Dún Geanainn)

24. Cathal McShane (E. R. Uí Néill)

25. Conor Meyler (An Omaigh)

26. Niall Sludden (An Droim Mhór)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!