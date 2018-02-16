  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’d say there are loads more players up and down the country feeling the same way'

Meath’s Paddy O’Rourke on his delight at ending his inter-county career.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Feb 2018, 1:57 PM
10 hours ago 7,821 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3855715
O'Rourke has been considering his inter-county career for some time.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
O'Rourke has been considering his inter-county career for some time.
O'Rourke has been considering his inter-county career for some time.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER MEATH GOALKEEPER Paddy O’Rourke says there’s a “huge upside” to not being involved with the inter-county set-up anymore and believes that many more players are enduring rather than enjoying their time with their counties.

The 28-year-old also revealed he was considering walking away from Meath as early as last summer — following defeat to Donegal — before eventually hanging up his gloves during a conversation with Royals’ boss Andy McEntee in November.

The reason for his decision is simple; the commitment levels required to play inter-county football have increased every year. O’Rourke says this leaves players isolated from family, friends and their club colleagues.

“How can you justify training five or six nights per week for eight or nine months of the year, without a realistic chance of winning anything?” O’Rourke told the AIB GAA Blog.

“I’m not the only one either. Donnacha Tobin has gone back to his club too, while Alan Douglas was so frustrated with a lack of game-time that he has since joined up with the county hurlers. I’d say there are loads more players up and down the country feeling the same way.

“Maybe four counties are exempted from that, the ones who can genuinely look their players in the eye and say there is a real chance of winning an All-Ireland title. You’ve Dublin and a couple of more that can win it, that’s it. Otherwise, there are no fluke winners, or teams even getting to the final in unexpected fashion.

“All that training and commitment for one or two big championship games, so many other players must also be hating it. I honestly couldn’t tell you what motivates the rest of them.”

O’Rourke also said he believes it will only get worse for players with the introduction of the Super 8s benefiting only the counties already in with a chance of winning silverware.

“How can a Carlow or Leitrim, for example, expect to make their way into a Super 8 group, beat a Tyrone for example, and then push on after that? They can’t.

“Maybe a secondary championship would make more sense, but once you get knocked out all you want to do is focus on your club at that point. Because pretty quickly, it’ll be October and you’ll be staring down the barrel of inter-county pre-season again. The cycle starts over.”

You can read O’Rourke’s full comments here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Sadlier's late goal direct from a corner gives 10-man champions a winning start
Bohemians stage second-half comeback to see off Rovers in Dublin derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie