Colm O'Neill scores 1-6 as Rebels see past Meath to keep promotion push alive

Cork 2-16

Meath 1-15

Paul Keane reports from Pairc Tailteann

ALL-IRELAND WINNER Colm O’Neill showed his class in Navan with an impressive 1-6 to help secure a significant Allianz football league Division 2 win.

The Ballyclough man delivered all but two points from open play and wrapped up the comfortable win with a 69th minute goal.

Full-forward line colleagues Mark Collins and goalscorer John O’Rourke also contributed 1-8 between them as Cork bounced back from their defeat to Cavan.

The result keeps Ronan McCarthy’s men in the promotion picture ahead of ties against Clare, next Saturday evening at Pairc Ui Rinn, and Roscommon in Round 7.

There was a boost late on too with the introduction of veteran forward Donncha O’Connor for his first action of the season.

There was more drama in injury-time when a minor melee resulted in the dismissal of Meath centre-back Brian Power who received a second booking while Collins walked for a black card offence.

Cork were always in control and benefited from a strong start that included a scrappy O’Rourke goal in the 12th minute.

He capitalised from close range after O’Neill’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, putting Cork 1-4 to 0-2 clear.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meath responded with four points in a row and enjoyed a couple of strong spells in the second-half too with Cillian O’Sullivan proving their talisman after the break.

But they were always playing catchup after that poor first quarter and never looked like avoiding their third straight defeat which leaves them battling relegation ahead of ties against Louth and Down.

Cork closed out the first-half with points from O’Neill and Collins to lead 1-9 to 0-7 and stretched the gap to six with another Collins score after the restart.

Brian O’Driscoll pulled up with a hamstring injury for Cork though they battled on and picked off timely points in the second-half to remain well in control.

Collins and O’Neill shared the scoring between them before Collins played in defender Matthew Taylor for a score.

O’Neill wrapped it up in the 69th minute when he netted after good work by O’Rourke who won possession after a poor Meath kick-out.

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Neill 1-6 (0-2f), Mark Collins 0-7 (0-4f), John O’Rourke 1-1, Sean White and Matthew Taylor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath: Cillian O’Sullivan (0-2f) and Donal Lenhihan (0-4f) 0-4 each, Seamus Lavin 1-0, Graham Reilly 0-3, Thomas O’Reilly 0-2, Ben Brennan (0-1f) and James McEntee 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

7. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

6. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

4. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Substitutes

18. Michael McSweeney (Newcestown) for Deane (39)

20. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown) for Brian O’Driscoll (39)

22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for Sean White (62)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Crowley (66, black card)

24. Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond) for O’Neill (70)

21. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael) for Kevin O’Driscoll (70)

Collins black card 76, not replaced.

Meath

16. David Gallagher (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

17. Mickey Burke (Longwood)

6. Brian Power (Ratoath)

7. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donoghmore/Ashbourne)

18. Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)

13. Graham Reilly (St Colmcilles)

21. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)

10. James McEntee (Curraha)

12. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

22. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

15. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

Substitutes

9. Harry Rooney (Skryne) for Burke (31)

11. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath) for Brennan (54)

26. Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels) for O’Reilly (62)

14. Padraig McKeever (Simonstown Gaels) for Lenihan (65)

24. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath) for Shane McEntee (69)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)