Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Colm O'Neill scores 1-6 as Rebels see past Meath to keep promotion push alive

Ronan McCarthy’s side eased past Meath at Pairc Tailteann

By Paul Keane Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 5:42 PM
4 hours ago 6,299 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3897938
Cork forward Colm O'Neill.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Cork forward Colm O'Neill.
Cork forward Colm O'Neill.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Cork 2-16

Meath 1-15

Paul Keane reports fromÂ Pairc Tailteann

ALL-IRELAND WINNER Colm Oâ€™Neill showed his class in Navan with an impressive 1-6 to help secure a significant Allianz football league Division 2 win.

The Ballyclough man delivered all but two points from open play and wrapped up the comfortable win with a 69th minute goal.

Full-forward line colleagues Mark Collins and goalscorer John Oâ€™Rourke also contributed 1-8 between them as Cork bounced back from their defeat to Cavan.

The result keeps Ronan McCarthyâ€™s men in the promotion picture ahead of ties against Clare, next Saturday evening at Pairc Ui Rinn, and Roscommon in Round 7.

There was a boost late on too with the introduction of veteran forward Donncha Oâ€™Connor for his first action of the season.

There was more drama in injury-time when a minor melee resulted in the dismissal of Meath centre-back Brian Power who received a second booking while Collins walked for a black card offence.

Cork were always in control and benefited from a strong start that included a scrappy Oâ€™Rourke goal in the 12th minute.

He capitalised from close range after Oâ€™Neillâ€™s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, putting Cork 1-4 to 0-2 clear.

Ronan McCarthy Cork manager Ronan McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meath responded with four points in a row and enjoyed a couple of strong spells in the second-half too with Cillian Oâ€™Sullivan proving their talisman after the break.

But they were always playing catchup after that poor first quarter and never looked like avoiding their third straight defeat which leaves them battling relegation ahead of ties against Louth and Down.

Cork closed out the first-half with points from Oâ€™Neill and Collins to lead 1-9 to 0-7 and stretched the gap to six with another Collins score after the restart.

Brian Oâ€™Driscoll pulled up with a hamstring injury for Cork though they battled on and picked off timely points in the second-half to remain well in control.

Collins and Oâ€™Neill shared the scoring between them before Collins played in defender Matthew Taylor for a score.

Oâ€™Neill wrapped it up in the 69th minute when he netted after good work by Oâ€™Rourke who won possession after a poor Meath kick-out.

Scorers for Cork: Colm Oâ€™Neill 1-6 (0-2f), Mark Collins 0-7 (0-4f), John Oâ€™Rourke 1-1, Sean White and Matthew Taylor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Meath: Cillian Oâ€™Sullivan (0-2f) and Donal Lenhihan (0-4f) 0-4 each, Seamus Lavin 1-0, Graham Reilly 0-3, Thomas Oâ€™Reilly 0-2, Ben Brennan (0-1f) and James McEntee 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
3. Jamie Oâ€™Sullivan (Bishopstown)
5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

7. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
6. Brian Oâ€™Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
4. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)
9. Cillian Oâ€™Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Colm Oâ€™Neill (Ballyclough)
13. John Oâ€™Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Substitutes

18. Michael McSweeney (Newcestown) for Deane (39)
20. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown) for Brian Oâ€™Driscoll (39)
22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for Sean White (62)
19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Crowley (66, black card)
24. Donncha Oâ€™Connor (Ballydesmond) for Oâ€™Neill (70)
21. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael) for Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll (70)
Collins black card 76, not replaced.

Meath

16. David Gallagher (St Peterâ€™s, Dunboyne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peterâ€™s, Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

17. Mickey Burke (Longwood)
6. Brian Power (Ratoath)
7. Shane McEntee (St Peterâ€™s, Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donoghmore/Ashbourne)
18. Brian Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)

13. Graham Reilly (St Colmcilles)
21. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)
10. James McEntee (Curraha)

12. Cillian Oâ€™Sullivan (Moynalvey)
22. Thomas Oâ€™Reilly (Wolfe Tones)
15. Donal Lenihan (St Peterâ€™s, Dunboyne)

Substitutes

9. Harry Rooney (Skryne) for Burke (31)
11. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath) for Brennan (54)
26. Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels) for Oâ€™Reilly (62)
14. Padraig McKeever (Simonstown Gaels) for Lenihan (65)
24. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath) for Shane McEntee (69)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

TJ Reid fires Kilkenny to crucial three-point win over Wexford

Donie Smith hits 0-9 for Roscommon as Clare suffer just their third home league defeat in five seasons

