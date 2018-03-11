  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TJ Reid fires Kilkenny to crucial three-point win over Wexford

Brian Cody’s men will now face Offaly in the quarter-finals.

By Ronan Fagan Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 5:01 PM
5 hours ago 5,859 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3897890
TJ Reid was the star for the Cats.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
TJ Reid was the star for the Cats.
TJ Reid was the star for the Cats.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Kilkenny 0-22

Wexford 0-19

TJ REID FIREDÂ 0-12 to spearhead Kilkennyâ€™s third straight victory in Division 1A of the Allianz hurling league as they quelled hard-trying Wexford to secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

The outcome pits Kilkenny against Offaly in the last eight, while Wexford will be home to defending Division 1 champions Galway.

Already-qualified Wexford had the luxury of experimenting ahead of their more pivotal championship rematch at the same venue next June, whereas Kilkennyâ€™s greater pursuit of victory on this occasion saw the inclusion of the injury-plagued Ger Aylward in his seasonal bow.

The talismanic Reid fronted the Kilkenny charge as they built a 0-14 to 0-9 interval lead, and although the visitors roused themselves to close to within 0-21 to 0-17 on 63 minutes, the home side determinedly avoided a fourth straight defeat to Wexford.

Indeed, Wexford ambitions of a first four-game winning run against the black-and-amber since 1956 were under threat from an early stage as Reid conjured a 0-4 to 0-1 gap after nine minutes for the more purposeful hosts.

And defender Conor Firman prevented further damage when preventing Aylward from making the most of a defensive error.

Paudie Foleyâ€™s accuracy from frees was crucial as Wexford closed to within 0-5 to 0-4 after 21 minutes, before Kilkenny appeared to be reasserting control when Richie Leahy, James Maher, Walter Walsh, John Donnelly and Aylward pushed them clear by 0-12 to 0-5 after 28 minutes.

Davy Fitzgerald Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

But Wexford gained cohesion for a spell to close to within 0-12 to 0-9 after 33 minutes as Paudie Foley, Rory Oâ€™Connor, Cathal Dunbar and Kevin Foley scored.

Kilkenny hit back through Reidâ€™s sixth personal score and midfielder Leahyâ€™s third to claim a richly merited 0-14 to 0-9 interval advantage.

Wexford resumed with greater purpose to shave the difference to 0-13 to 0-15 after 42 minutes as Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe and Conor McDonald obliged. But Kilkenny reimposed themselves through Maher and Reid to lead 0-21 to 0-15 after 58 minutes as Brian Codyâ€™s men appeared to be cruising to victory.

Wexford regained a semblance of hope though as Rory Oâ€™Connor posted four more times to have the margin down to 0-21 to 0-19 entering added-time.

But as both sides fell short with late goal efforts, Walter Walsh sealed a merited success for Kilkenny to add to their growing momentum heading into the quarter-finals.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-12 (0-10fs), Richie Leahy 0-3, James Maher 0-2, Walter Walsh 0-2, Ger Aylward 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1, Cillian Buckley 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: PÃ¡draig Foley 0-6 (0-5fs), Rory Oâ€™Connor 0-6 (0-3fs, 1 â€™65), Kevin Foley 0-3, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Conor McDonald 0-1, Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe 0-1.

Kilkenny

1 Darren Brennan (St Lachtainâ€™s)

2 Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3 PÃ¡draig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4 Paddy Deegan (Oâ€™Loughlin Gaels)

5 Conor Delaney (Erinâ€™s Own)
6 Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)(captain)
7 Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8 James Maher (St Lachtainâ€™s)
9 Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

10 Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12 Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)

13 John Donnelly (Thomastown)
14 Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15 Ger Aylward (Glenmore)
Subs:

22 Luke Scanlon (James Stephens) for Keoghan (50)
23 Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Lyng (50)
20 Lester Ryan (Clara) for Maher (63)
24 Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Donnelly (67)
21 Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro) for Leahy (71)

Wexford

1 Conor Oâ€™Leary (Oulart-The Ballagh)

4 Conor Firman (St Martinâ€™s)
3 Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
2 Willie Devereux (St Martinâ€™s)

7 Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe (St Anneâ€™s)
6 Matthew Oâ€™Hanlon (St James)
5 Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

8 Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
10 Aaron Maddock (St Martinâ€™s)
12 Jack Oâ€™Connor (St Martinâ€™s)

14 Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)
11 Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn)

15 Rory Oâ€™Connor (St Martinâ€™s)
13 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)
9 Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)

Subs

20 Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidanâ€™s) for Kehoe (47)
17 Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for Maddock (54)
21 Aidan Nolan (HWH-Bunclody) for Oâ€™Keeffe (56)
18 Eanna Martin (Carrickshock, Kilkenny) for Jack Oâ€™Connor (65)
19 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers) for Firman (71 inj.)
23 Michael Oâ€™Regan (Glynn-Barntown) for Dunbar (72)

Donie Smith hits 0-9 for Roscommon as Clare suffer third home league defeat in five seasons

Limerick return to top tier for first time since 2010 with defeat of All-Ireland champions

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ronan Fagan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â€“ Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie