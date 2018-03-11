  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donie Smith hits 0-9 for Roscommon as Clare suffer just their third home league defeat in five seasons

Clare defender Ciaran Russell was sent-off after 43 minutes.

By Peter O'Connell Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 4:54 PM
5 hours ago 4,974 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3897884
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Roscommon 2-19

Clare 2-12

Peter O’Connell reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

AN OUTSTANDING RETURN of 0-9 from Donie Smith proved pivotal in helping Rocommon to a seven point win over Clare.

This was just Clare’s third home league defeat in five seasons and while Roscommon were the better team, they were significantly aided by the dismissal of Ciaran Russell.

The Clare wing back, who operated as sweeper, was red carded eight minutes into the second half.

Smith had just put Roscommon into a 1-10 to 1-8 lead and while Clare kicked some decent scores subsequently, Roscommon introduced Cathal Cregg who put away 1-1. His goal was set up by the outstanding Smith.

The winners, who go into their remaining two fixtures with a realistic chance of promotion, led 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time.

Ironically, Clare made the better start with David Tubridy goaling in the third minute, following excellent build up play involving midfielders Cathal O’Connor and Gary Brennan.

Roscommon remained calm however with Conor Devaney kicking 0-2, while Ciaráin Murtagh and Smith also put over crucial first half points.

However the key score was Diarmuid Murtagh’s goal, 13 minutes from half time. Roscommon won a Clare kick out and Murtagh played a nifty one-two with full back John McManus, before finishing superbly.

Playing in front of an attendance of 1,643, Clare rallied at times in the second half with points from Eoin Cleary, Tubridy and Sexton.

When Cathal Cregg netted Roscommon’s second goal, nine minutes form time, that all but sealed the result. Gary Brennan did raise a green flag for Clare, operating at full forward but Roscommon responded with points from Smith and Cregg to seal the result. They now sit on seven points, while Clare remain on four.

Scorers for Roscommon: Donie Smith 0-9 (0-2f), Ciaráin Murtagh 0-7 (0-6f)
Cathal Cregg 1-1, Diarmuid Murtagh 1-0, Conor Devaney 0-2.

Scorers for Clare: Eoin Cleary 0-5 (-2f), David Tubridy 1-3,(0-3f), Gary Brennan 1-0, Keelan Sexton 0-2, Pearse Lillis 0-1, Seán O’Donoghue 0-1.

Roscommon

1. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

2. Seanie McDermott (Western Gaels)
3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
4. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

5. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciarán Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)
11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)
15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs:

21. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael) for John McManus (26 inj)
20. Enda Smith (Boyle) for Niall Daly (36)
17. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) for David Murray (48)
18. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for Ciaran Lennon (57)
23. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s) for Tadhg O’Rourke (63)
24. Shane Killoran (Elphin) for Diarmuid Murtagh (70)

Clare

1. Killian Roche (Cooraclare)

2. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)
3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)
4. Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)
6. Ciaran Russell (Éire Óg)
7. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg)

8. Gary Brennan (Clondegad captain)
9. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Kieran Malone (St Joseph’s, Miltown)
11. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s, Miltown)
24. Seán Collins (Cratloe)

13. Seán O’Donoghue (Cooraclare)
14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane)
15. David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs:

12. Gearóid O’Brien (Kilrush) for Eoghan Collins (51)
21. Conor Finucane (Lissycasey) for David Tubridy (56)
17. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels) for Pearse Lillis (62)
23. Conal O’hÁinféin (Éire Óg) for Seán Collins (66).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Tipp withstand late Cork rally to advance through to quarter-finals

Mayo ease relegation fears as Kildare suffer their fifth defeat in-a-row

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Peter O'Connell
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie