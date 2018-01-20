Comprehensive victory sees Cork champions advance to All-Ireland final

Knocknagree (Cork) 2-9

Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) 0-7

Conor McKenna reports from TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar

KNOCKNAGREE ADVANCED TO the AIB All-Ireland junior club football final after a comprehensive victory over Donegal side Naomh Colmcille.

Anthony O’Connor opened the scoring for the Cork outfit with a short-range free, before James Dennehy got the game’s first goal. It had more than an element of fortune, with Dennehy aiming for a point and the ball ending up in the back of the net.

Naomh Colmcille would concede another sloppy goal shortly afterwards, with a poor pass from Alex Devenney finding its way to John F Daly. He found Anthony O’Connor, who found the net from close-range.

Willie Gillespie reduced the deficit to seven points with a free, but it was Knocknagree who had the advantage at half-time, leading on a scoreline of 2-4 to 0-3.

Knocknagree cruised home to victory in the second half against a Naomh Colmcille side who ended the game with 13 men, with Lynch brothers Michael and William both sent off in stoppage time.

Donagh Moynihan’s fisted effort proved to be the final score, with his side advancing to face Westmeath’s Multyfarnham in the final at Croke Park on 3 February.

The Leinster Champions overcame Lahardane MacHales of Mayo by 1-14 to 2-9 in today’s other semi-final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Emmet Feerick scored the crucial goal for Multyfarnham as they overcame John Maughan’s side.

Scorers for Knocknagree: James Dennehy and John F Daly 1-0 each; Anthony O’Connor (2 frees), Donagh Moynihan, Eoghan McSweeney and Fintan O’Connor 0-2 each; Chris White 0-1.

Scorers for Naomh Colmcille: Willie Gillespie 0-4 (4 frees), Matthew Crossan 0-2, Danial Clarke 0-1.

Knocknagree

1. Patrick Doyle

2. Michael Mahoney

3. Paul O’Connor

4. Gary O’Connor

5. Karl Daly

6. Keelan Buckley

7. Donagh Moynihan

8. Danny Cooper

9. Padraig Collins

10. James Dennehy

11. John F Daly

12. Eoghan McSweeney

13. Matthew Dilworth

14. Anthony O’Connor

15. Fintan O’Connor

Subs:

17. Andrew Sheehan for Karl Daly (28, B/C)

22. Chris White for Cooper (HT)

20. Tomas Cooper for McSweeney (56)

19. Chris O’Leary for Collins (61)

21. Tadgh Long for John F Daly (61)

Naomh Colmcille

1. John Roulstone

2. Gerard Curran

3. Alex Devenney

4. Paul Friel

5. Ricky Hegarty

6. Ciaran Devine

7. Kevin Gallagher

8. Michael Lynch

9. Danial Clarke

10. John Fullerton

11. Ryan McErlean

12. Oran Hilley

13. Matthew Crossan

14. Willie Gillespie

15. William Lynch

Subs:

20. Michael Friel for Curran (HT)

19. Eddie Gillespie for Gallagher (37)

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).