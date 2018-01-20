  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ballyragget heading to Croke Park after dashing dreams of Mayo's Tooreen

The Kilkenny champions booked their place in the All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final on 4 February.

By Páraic McMahon Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 3:56 PM
5 hours ago 10,806 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808282
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

St Patrick’s Ballyragget (Kilkenny) 3-14
Tooreen (Mayo) 1-9

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

ST PATRICK’S BALLYRAGGET recorded an 11-point victory over a gallant Tooreen this afternoon, becoming the seventh Kilkenny club in nine years to reach the AIB All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final.

Minus the services of county senior hurler Kevin Kelly due to a knee injury, Ballyragget didn’t let it affect them. With a strong wind behind them in the opening half, they built up a six-point advantage.

Confidence in their own ability to score from distance saw the umpires reach for the white flag following shots from Michael Brennan, Brian Phelan, Joseph Brennan, Eoin Bergin, Barry Staunton and Seoirse Kenny in the opening 30 minutes.

Struggling to win their own puckouts against the wind, Tooreen were under pressure on each restart. All-Ireland U21 football medallist David Kenny, in the sweeper role, and full-back Michael Morley did their utmost to limit their concession of scores.

At the other end, Shane Boland scored with two placed balls. The first came in the 19th minute and gave their large contingent of supporters reason to cheer.

Three scores in succession on the restart brought Toureen to within three points. Their cause was severely dented when Eoin Bergin – starting in place of the injured Kelly — struck for goal on 39 minutes. Two further green flags via Joseph Brennan effectively ended the contest.

Ciaran Charlton picked up a late consolation goal Toureen, who were the first non-Galway club to win the Connacht title. The Mayo side’s tendency to afford their opponents a couple of yards at crucial stages proved costly as their Kilkenny counterparts took full advantage.

In the final at Croke Park on 4 February, Ballyragget will take on the winners of tomorrow’s second semi-final between Kanturk (Cork) and Middletown Na Fianna (Armagh).

They’ll be joined at Croker on All-Ireland final by Fethard St Mogues. The Wexford champions were 0-18 to 0-9 winners over Sylane of Galway in today’s AIB All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-final at Parnell Park.

Scorers for St Patrick’s Ballyragget: Joseph Brennan 2-2, Michael Brennan 0-7 (5 frees, 2 ’65), Eoin Bergin 1-1, Bill Staunton 0-2, Brian Phelan and Seoirse Kenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tooreen: Shane Boland 0-4 (4 frees), Ciaran Charlton 1-0, Kenny Feeney 0-3 (3 frees), Cathal Freeman 0-2.

St Patrick’s Ballyragget

1. Michael Gannon

2. John Mooney
3. James Gannon
4. Mark Staunton

7. Robert Healy
6. Stephen Staunton (c)
5. Geoffrey Brennan

8. Seoirse Kenny
9. Bill Staunton

12. Barry Staunton
11. Michael Brennan
10. Patrick Brennan

20. Eoin Bergin
13. Brian Phelan
15. Joseph Brennan.

Subs:

17. Oisin Brennan for P Brennan (45)
18. Patrick McEvoy for Phelan (57)
19. Patrick Gannon for S Kenny (62)
21. Sean Mooney for Barry Staunton (62)
25. Alan Ruth for Bill Staunton (63)

Tooreen

1. Stephen Lenehan

2. Daniel Huane
3. Michael Morley
4. Aidan Henry

5. Conor Henry
6. Stephen Coyne (c)
7. David Kenny

8. Cathal Freeman
9. Conor English

10. Brian Morley
11. Fergal Boland
12. Ciarán Charlton

13. Kenny Feeney
14. Seán Regan
15. Shane Boland

Subs:

21. Sean Kenny for B Morley (19, inj)
17. Shane Morley for C Henry (HT)
19. Niall Robinson for Huane (49)
20. David Harrison for English (54)
18. Bobby Douglas for S Kenny (61)

Referee: Rory McGann (Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare)

‘She showed us why she’s here’ – Cora Staunton impresses on debut down under

‘It’s nice to go back and forth. If you’re not having a good day, you can change it up’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Páraic McMahon

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
Hazard dazzles with brace as Conte's men get back on track with four-goal win
LEINSTER
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie