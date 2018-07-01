Conor Dunne claims national elite road race title

Dunne celebrates crossing the finish line. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CONOR DUNNE CLAIMED the men’s national road race title in a hotly contested 10 laps round a 17.5 km course in Sligo today.

The rangy Aqua Blue rider saw off competition from Darnell Moore, whose second place earned him the national U23 title, while Mark Downey was runner-up among U23s and third overall.

26-year-old Dunne claimed the spoils after a typically aggressive ride in which he attacked Moore in a tough cross-wind section after the pair had broken clear of the pack. After a tough stint with illness, Dunne didn’t lack for power as he headed for the finish.