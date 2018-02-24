Hourihane and Whelan the heroes as Aston Villa come out on top in six goal thriller

CONOR HOURIHANE AND Glenn Whelan were the match-winners on Saturday afternoon as Aston Villa edged Sheffield Wednesday in a stunning 4-2 thriller in the Championship.

Hourihane notched his side into the lead with a measured half-volley inside the box to bring Steve Bruce’s side 3-2 ahead in the dying stages, with Robert Snodgrass adding a fourth to ensure the victory in the last minute.

The sides had been drawn level twice before as they exchanged blows in a fraught game at Hillsborough, with Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan equalising with a little over twenty minutes to go.

Snodgrass delivered a dangerous cross aimed towards the back post, with 34-year-old Whelan on hand to nudge a header past goalkeeper Joseph Wildsmith to make it 2-2.

The stage was set for a late, great winner and Hourihane stood up to be counted.

A corner crossed into the box was poorly cleared and the 27-year-old supplied an excellent half-volley which flew into the bottom corner to push his side into the lead for the first time all afternoon.

Hourihane has enjoyed a brilliant season in a Villa side which also features Ireland striker Scott Hogan.

The midfielder has scored nine goals in the Championship already this season, averaging close to a goal every three games for Bruce’s side.

With Saturday’s win — their sixth in eighth games — Villa move up to third place in the Championship, just one point adrift of second-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand.

