  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hourihane and Whelan the heroes as Aston Villa come out on top in six goal thriller

Aston Villa’s march towards promotion continued on Saturday with a 4-2 win away to Sheffield Wednesday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 6:52 PM
7 hours ago 7,412 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3870507
Ireland internationals Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan both scored on Saturday.
Ireland internationals Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan both scored on Saturday.
Ireland internationals Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan both scored on Saturday.

CONOR HOURIHANE AND Glenn Whelan were the match-winners on Saturday afternoon as Aston Villa edged Sheffield Wednesday in a stunning 4-2 thriller in the Championship.

Hourihane notched his side into the lead with a measured half-volley inside the box to bring Steve Bruce’s side 3-2 ahead in the dying stages, with Robert Snodgrass adding a fourth to ensure the victory in the last minute.

The sides had been drawn level twice before as they exchanged blows in a fraught game at Hillsborough, with Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan equalising with a little over twenty minutes to go.

Snodgrass delivered a dangerous cross aimed towards the back post, with 34-year-old Whelan on hand to nudge a header past goalkeeper Joseph Wildsmith to make it 2-2.

The stage was set for a late, great winner and Hourihane stood up to be counted.

A corner crossed into the box was poorly cleared and the 27-year-old supplied an excellent half-volley which flew into the bottom corner to push his side into the lead for the first time all afternoon.

Hourihane has enjoyed a brilliant season in a Villa side which also features Ireland striker Scott Hogan.

The midfielder has scored nine goals in the Championship already this season, averaging close to a goal every three games for Bruce’s side.

With Saturday’s win — their sixth in eighth games — Villa move up to third place in the Championship, just one point adrift of second-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema

Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie