  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema

Gareth Bale was also on target as Zidane’s men comfortably beat Alaves.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 5:47 PM
8 hours ago 9,455 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3870432
Ronaldo scored twice this afternoon.
Image: PA
Ronaldo scored twice this afternoon.
Ronaldo scored twice this afternoon.
Image: PA

CRISTIANO RONALDO PASSED up the chance to complete a hat-trick and allowed Karim Benzema to wrap up a 4-0 win over Alaves with a late penalty as Real Madrid’s ‘BBC’ reunited to fine effect.

Ronaldo struck either side of Gareth Bale’s strike 28 seconds into the second half, while Benzema recovered from an abject start to the match by assisting Los Blancos’ first two goals.

Having heard his team-mate jeered earlier in the contest, the Portugal international then selflessly let Benzema convert an 89th-minute penalty after Victor Laguardia brought down a marauding Bale.

The result means Madrid have won five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time this season and Zidane will draw particular encouragement from his headline attacking stars operating so brilliantly in tandem.

A fourth consecutive LaLiga victory was ultimately too much to ask for a resurgent Alaves, who showed plenty more of the their encouraging form under Abelardo before being outgunned, Galactico-style.

Alaves should have been behind in the 18th minute when Mateo Kovacic and Theo Hernandez orchestrated a lightning counter-attack, but the much-maligned Benzema lost his footing to skew wastefully wide and draw whistles from a section of the Madrid faithful.

Benzema proved a more effective provider in the hosts’ next attack of note, skipping around Alexis and crossing for Bale to send a spectacular overhead kick just wide.

The visitors grew into the contest and Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacted sharply to thwart Alfonso Pedraza low down to his left.

Bale failed to punish a poor clearance from Navas’ opposite number Fernando Pacheco at the other end, but Madrid led in the 44th minute.

Spain Soccer La Liga Source: AP/PA Images

After collecting a cute backheel from Benzema, Ronaldo turned to produced an assured left-footed finish and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner gestured towards his team-mate during the celebrations, seemingly asking for the crowd to show some appreciation.

Benzema did indeed receive some warm cheers when he cut inside to fizz a shot over in first-half stoppage time, an attempt that came after Madrid failed to clear a corner and Navas patted away an Alexis strike at his near post.

Alexis was culpable in a nightmare start to the second half for Alaves, Benzema snapping the ball off his toes.

The Frenchman had Ronaldo and Bale charging forwards to his right and left. He elected to pick out Bale, who vindicated the decision by clipping a low shot past Pacheco.

Madrid began slicing Alaves open at will and it was a surprise of sorts that it took until the 61st minute for goal number three to arrive.

Bale swept a pass out to Lucas Vazquez on the right and Ronaldo timed his run perfectly to convert the Spain winger’s low cross for his 28th goal of the season.

Lucas thrashed into the side-netting chasing and was again denied the goal his efforts deserved 15 minutes from time, this time by the impressive Pacheco.

Ronaldo’s no-look pass to Lucas was the sign of a man basking in a buoyant Bernabeu atmosphere and he judged the mood perfectly when he let Benzema arrow his spot-kick into the bottom-left corner and crown a redemptive outing.

Madrid are now within four points of Atletico Madrid in second place, while Alaves have a 10-point buffer between themselves and the relegation zone in 16th.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red

Klopp’s Reds move up to second in the table with rampant win against Hammers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie