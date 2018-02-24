Klopp's Reds move up to second in the table with rampant win against Hammers

Mohamed Salah scored his 18th goal in his last 17 games on Saturday. Source: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL MOVED UP to second in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 4-1 win against West Ham at Anfield.

The Reds raced into a comprehensive 3-0 lead less than an hour in and but for a well-taken Michail Antonio strike to stem the growing tide, it could have been even more.

Despite the Hammers getting on the scoresheet, this was an entirely one-sided affair once Liverpool got up and running following closely fought opening exchanges which saw Marko Arnautović test Loris Karius on multiple occasions.

Like on so many other days this season it was the unstoppable tridant of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah which proved the difference between the sides.

All three got on the scoresheet as Liverpool notched their goal tally to an impressive 103 for the 2017/18 season across all competitions.

Source: Peter Byrne

Emre Can’s header after half an hour gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead heading into half-time, before two goals in quick succession from the deadly pairing of Salah and Firmino made it 3-0 just a little over ten minutes after the break.

A fraught and dramatic spell after the break saw three goals scored in the space of eight minutes. After Salah and Firmino had looked to put the game beyond any doubt, substitute Antonio cut the deficit to two.

In what transpired to be his first touches after his introduction off the bench, the 27-year-old struck a fine low effort beyond Karius and into his far corner to make it 3-1.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's fourth. Source: Peter Byrne

The goal presented an opportunity for David Moyes’ side to get back into the game, but ultimately it proved nothing but a consolation. Moyes had never won at Anfield during 14 previous attempts and that poor record continued on Saturday.

Sadio Mane ensured the three points with 13 minutes remaining when defender Andy Robertson found the forward unmarked inside the box to tap-in beyond Adrian from no more than three yards out.

It wrapped up a resounding win which extends Klopp’s unbeaten streak at Anfield to 16 games.

The victory also brings Liverpool above Manchester United temporarily, with Jose Mourinho’s side welcoming champions Chelsea to Old Trafford tomorrow afternoon knowing nothing but a win will see them remain in third.

