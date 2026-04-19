Tadhg Beirne hails Munster reaction and demands same mindset is brought to Ulster clash

MUNSTER CAPTAIN TADHG Beirne said the mindset which helped them brush Benetton aside in a seven tries to two win will be needed again for next weekend’s showdown with Ulster.

Beirne said they were itching to produce a response since their disappointing exit from the Challenge Cup in Exeter two weeks ago.

And with just about every other result going against Munster this weekend, Beirne said they have little wriggle room at this stage in the race for qualification.

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“I suppose our mindset,” said Beirne when asked about the difference in this one from the Exeter loss. “We were hurting after. It’s been a long two weeks for us.

“We’ve been thinking about this game for a long time to have a reaction to that. One game is not going to be good enough here. We’re going to have to move on from this pretty quickly.

Centre Alex Nankivell led the way in the 45-15 win with Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Gavin Coombes, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellan, Brian Gleeson and Beirne himself getting the tries.

The win was enough to keep Munster in the top half with three rounds left after they dropped out of the qualification zone prior to kick-off with results elsewhere.

They will now take on Ulster at Thomond Park next Saturday evening, going into the round in sixth place and just a point behind Richie Murphy’s men but only two points ahead of ninth place Connacht.

“Our focus is going straight to Ulster next week because we see how tight the whole league is,” added Beirne.

“Our mindset is going to have to stay where it is. We’re going to have to keep bringing that physicality. I’m very proud of the boys, but we’ll have to take another step up next week.

“We have to be in knockout rugby by the end of the year. There’s a lot of pressure on us each game.”