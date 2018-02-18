Clare keep unbeaten record intact after seeing off Rebels

Clare 0-23
Cork 0-19
Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack ParkÂ
CLARE MAINTAINED THEIR impressive start to the Allianz National League following a merited victory over Cork in front of almost 5,000 supporters in Cusack Park, Ennis this afternoon.
The result appeared inevitable by half-time after Clare had totally blitzed their lacklustre opponents to open up an 11-point cushion. However, while Cork, backed by the aid of the conditions, did finish the stronger with six of the last seven points, the four-point final margin was as close as they would come to their hosts.
Both counties began with only half of last yearâ€™s Munster final personnel, as late changes to the Cork side saw injured pair Alan Cadogan and Conor Lehane replaced by Daniel Kearney and Shane Kingston.
However, after a competitive opening quarter at 0-5 to 0-4, Clare seized full control with seven unanswered points through Peter Duggan (3), Tony Kelly, Mikey Oâ€™Malley, Colm Galvin and John Conlon.
Patrick Horgan stopped the 20-minute rot momentarily, only for a dominant home side led by Galvin, David Reidy and Oâ€™Malley to ensure a near-perfect half with four more singles on their way to an seemingly unassailable 0-16 to 0-05 interval lead.
With only four points from play for their starting forwards over the 70 minutes, Cork were unexpectedly out-of-sorts up front but were helped in their second half recovery by inspirational long range efforts from Tim Oâ€™Mahony, Darren Browne and Mark Ellis.
Clareâ€™s intensity dipped but they still held a nine-point cushion entering the final ten minutes. Cork needed a goal to unearth a full recovery but home goalkeeper Donal Tuohy was equal to a brace of Horgan 20-metre frees as the arrears were gradually toppled.
Clare held on sufficiently, though, to protect their perfect start and complete a first league victory over Cork in Cusack Park in 13 years.
Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-8 (6f, 2â€™65); David Reidy 0-3; John Conlon, Seadna Morey, Mikey Oâ€™Malley, Tony Kelly, Colm Galvin 0-2 each; Podge Collins, Niall Deasy 0-1 each
Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-12 (9f, 2â€™65); Luke Meade, Tim Oâ€™Mahony, Robbie Oâ€™Flynn, Mark Ellis, Darren Browne, Bill Cooper, Seamus Harnedy 0-1 each
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)
4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)
3. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)
2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
5. Mikey Oâ€™Malley (Kilmaley)
8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
13. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
Subs
22. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) for Conlon (50)
21. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for Collins (56)
20. Daragh Corry (Tulla) for Deasy (59)
17. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Oâ€™Malley (65)
25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Galvin (65)
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean Oâ€™Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
7. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim Oâ€™Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
5. Darren Browne (Kanturk)
8. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
22. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
10. Robbie Oâ€™Flynn (Erinâ€™s Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itaâ€™s)
12. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
25. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Subs
20. LorcÃ¡n McLoughlin (Kanturk) for Kearney (HT)
26. Rob Oâ€™Shea (Carrigaline) for Kingston (45)
24. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Sarsfields) for Meade (51)
21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Oâ€™Flynn (60)
Referee: Paud Oâ€™Dwyer (Carlow)
