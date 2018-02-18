Clare keep unbeaten record intact after seeing off Rebels

Clare 0-23

Cork 0-19

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack ParkÂ

CLARE MAINTAINED THEIR impressive start to the Allianz National League following a merited victory over Cork in front of almost 5,000 supporters in Cusack Park, Ennis this afternoon.

The result appeared inevitable by half-time after Clare had totally blitzed their lacklustre opponents to open up an 11-point cushion. However, while Cork, backed by the aid of the conditions, did finish the stronger with six of the last seven points, the four-point final margin was as close as they would come to their hosts.

Both counties began with only half of last yearâ€™s Munster final personnel, as late changes to the Cork side saw injured pair Alan Cadogan and Conor Lehane replaced by Daniel Kearney and Shane Kingston.

However, after a competitive opening quarter at 0-5 to 0-4, Clare seized full control with seven unanswered points through Peter Duggan (3), Tony Kelly, Mikey Oâ€™Malley, Colm Galvin and John Conlon.

Patrick Horgan stopped the 20-minute rot momentarily, only for a dominant home side led by Galvin, David Reidy and Oâ€™Malley to ensure a near-perfect half with four more singles on their way to an seemingly unassailable 0-16 to 0-05 interval lead.

With only four points from play for their starting forwards over the 70 minutes, Cork were unexpectedly out-of-sorts up front but were helped in their second half recovery by inspirational long range efforts from Tim Oâ€™Mahony, Darren Browne and Mark Ellis.

Clareâ€™s intensity dipped but they still held a nine-point cushion entering the final ten minutes. Cork needed a goal to unearth a full recovery but home goalkeeper Donal Tuohy was equal to a brace of Horgan 20-metre frees as the arrears were gradually toppled.

Clare held on sufficiently, though, to protect their perfect start and complete a first league victory over Cork in Cusack Park in 13 years.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-8 (6f, 2â€™65); David Reidy 0-3; John Conlon, Seadna Morey, Mikey Oâ€™Malley, Tony Kelly, Colm Galvin 0-2 each; Podge Collins, Niall Deasy 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-12 (9f, 2â€™65); Luke Meade, Tim Oâ€™Mahony, Robbie Oâ€™Flynn, Mark Ellis, Darren Browne, Bill Cooper, Seamus Harnedy 0-1 each

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)

3. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

5. Mikey Oâ€™Malley (Kilmaley)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

11. John Conlon (Clonlara)

12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

13. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

22. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) for Conlon (50)

21. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for Collins (56)

20. Daragh Corry (Tulla) for Deasy (59)

17. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Oâ€™Malley (65)

25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Galvin (65)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean Oâ€™Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

7. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim Oâ€™Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

5. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

8. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

22. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

10. Robbie Oâ€™Flynn (Erinâ€™s Own)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itaâ€™s)

12. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

25. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

20. LorcÃ¡n McLoughlin (Kanturk) for Kearney (HT)

26. Rob Oâ€™Shea (Carrigaline) for Kingston (45)

24. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Sarsfields) for Meade (51)

21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Oâ€™Flynn (60)

Referee: Paud Oâ€™Dwyer (Carlow)