  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare keep unbeaten record intact after seeing off Rebels

In a repeat of last year’s Munster final, the Banner County earned a four-point win in Ennis.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 4:48 PM
8 hours ago 9,673 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3858893
Cork pair Christopher Joyce and Colm Spillane with Peter Duggan of Clare.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork pair Christopher Joyce and Colm Spillane with Peter Duggan of Clare.
Cork pair Christopher Joyce and Colm Spillane with Peter Duggan of Clare.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare 0-23

Cork 0-19

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack ParkÂ 

CLARE MAINTAINED THEIR impressive start to the Allianz National League following a merited victory over Cork in front of almost 5,000 supporters in Cusack Park, Ennis this afternoon.

The result appeared inevitable by half-time after Clare had totally blitzed their lacklustre opponents to open up an 11-point cushion. However, while Cork, backed by the aid of the conditions, did finish the stronger with six of the last seven points, the four-point final margin was as close as they would come to their hosts.

Both counties began with only half of last yearâ€™s Munster final personnel, as late changes to the Cork side saw injured pair Alan Cadogan and Conor Lehane replaced by Daniel Kearney and Shane Kingston.

However, after a competitive opening quarter at 0-5 to 0-4, Clare seized full control with seven unanswered points through Peter Duggan (3), Tony Kelly, Mikey Oâ€™Malley, Colm Galvin and John Conlon.

Patrick Horgan stopped the 20-minute rot momentarily, only for a dominant home side led by Galvin, David Reidy and Oâ€™Malley to ensure a near-perfect half with four more singles on their way to an seemingly unassailable 0-16 to 0-05 interval lead.

With only four points from play for their starting forwards over the 70 minutes, Cork were unexpectedly out-of-sorts up front but were helped in their second half recovery by inspirational long range efforts from Tim Oâ€™Mahony, Darren Browne and Mark Ellis.

Clareâ€™s intensity dipped but they still held a nine-point cushion entering the final ten minutes. Cork needed a goal to unearth a full recovery but home goalkeeper Donal Tuohy was equal to a brace of Horgan 20-metre frees as the arrears were gradually toppled.

Clare held on sufficiently, though, to protect their perfect start and complete a first league victory over Cork in Cusack Park in 13 years.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-8 (6f, 2â€™65); David Reidy 0-3; John Conlon, Seadna Morey, Mikey Oâ€™Malley, Tony Kelly, Colm Galvin 0-2 each; Podge Collins, Niall Deasy 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-12 (9f, 2â€™65); Luke Meade, Tim Oâ€™Mahony, Robbie Oâ€™Flynn, Mark Ellis, Darren Browne, Bill Cooper, Seamus Harnedy 0-1 each

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)
3. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)
2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
5. Mikey Oâ€™Malley (Kilmaley)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

13. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

22. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) for Conlon (50)
21. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for Collins (56)
20. Daragh Corry (Tulla) for Deasy (59)
17. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Oâ€™Malley (65)
25. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Galvin (65)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean Oâ€™Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

7. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim Oâ€™Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
5. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

8. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
22. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

10. Robbie Oâ€™Flynn (Erinâ€™s Own)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itaâ€™s)
12. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
25. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

20. LorcÃ¡n McLoughlin (Kanturk) for Kearney (HT)
26. Rob Oâ€™Shea (Carrigaline) for Kingston (45)
24. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Sarsfields) for Meade (51)
21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Oâ€™Flynn (60)

Referee: Paud Oâ€™Dwyer (Carlow)

Experimental Galway book league quarter-final place with victory over Offaly

Cora Staunton soldiers on despite suffering nasty blow to the nose in Aussie Rules win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'This is every kid's dream' - Rochdale's FA Cup hero overjoyed with Spurs heroics
'This is every kid's dream' - Rochdale's FA Cup hero overjoyed with Spurs heroics
Juventus earn narrow win in Turin derby as Higuain limps off
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SCARLETS
â€˜Heâ€™s always had to prove himselfâ€™ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesnâ€™t get credit he deserves
â€˜Heâ€™s always had to prove himselfâ€™ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesnâ€™t get credit he deserves
Carbery's absence doesn't bother Cullen as highly-rated Frawley steps up
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie