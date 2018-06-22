This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork U20s avoid shock at the hands of Clare to book Munster final showdown with Kerry

A strong second period saw Cork through by four points.

By Denis Hurley Friday 22 Jun 2018, 8:58 PM
23 minutes ago 1,017 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4087292
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork 1-16

Clare 0-15

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn 

A STRONG SECOND-half ensured Cork saw off Clare in the EirGrid Munster U20FC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday evening.

Having gone in leading by 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time following a slow start to the first half, Cork seized control on the resumption, with five unanswered points putting them into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Half-forward Chris Óg Jones was the star turn for the Rebels, finishing with 1-7 to his name, with the goal ultimately the turning point.

It came at a vital time. Cork had trailed by 0-6 to 0-3 following a bright Clare start with two earlier goal chances having been passed up by the home side, Cathal Maguire hitting the side-netting and Stephen Ryan denying Mark Keane.

In contrast, Clare had been more clinical with Jonah Culligan and Dermot Coughlan on target for them, but Cork established parity when Jones received a pass from Tadhg Corkery and slalomed though the Clare defence before slotting home.

Matthew Bradley was also among the scores for the Rebels as they established a two-point lead and though Culligan and Coughlan did tie matters again for Clare, but Jones had Cork in front at the break.

Sub Colm Barrett had two points with Jones getting three more as Cork buttressed their lead early in the second half. Tom Hannon did have a late Clare goal opportunity which hit the top of the bar and went over and then Colm O’Brien’s shot had to be palmed over by Ian Giltinan, but Cork’s progression to next Friday’s final was never in doubt.

Scorers for Cork: Chris Óg Jones 1-8 (0-3 frees), Matthew Bradley 0-3 (0-1 free), Colm Barrett 0-2, Liam O’Donovan, Colm O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Jonah Culligan 0-5, Dermot Coughlan 0-4 (0-1 free), Darragh Bohannon, Tom Hannon, Seán Crowley, Joe McGann, Colm O’Brien, Jack Sheedy 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan (Carrigaline)

7. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
3. Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers)
2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

4. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

8. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
11. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

20. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown)
12. Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)
13. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

14. Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue)
10. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)
15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs

18. Seán O’Sullivan (Mitchelstown) for Corkery (half-time)
22. Mark Buckley (Dohenys) for Shanley (half-time)
23. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr’s) for Bradley (half-time)
24. Blake Murphy (Na Piarsaigh) for Maguire (42)
17. Alan McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Walsh (49)
21. Cillian Myers Murray (St Finbarr’s) for Gore (52)

Clare

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush)

2. Jack Sheedy (St Breckan’s)
3. Jayme O’Sullivan (Wolfe Tones)
4. Peter Collins (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

6. Mark Meaney (Coolmeen)
5. Ikem Ugweuru (Éire Óg)
7. Tom Hannon (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

8. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)
9. Jack Hannon (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

10. Jonah Culligan (Ballyvaughan)
11. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry-Ibrickane)
12. Seán Crowley (Kilmihil)

15. Ross Phelan (Kilrush)
14. Joe McGann (St Breckan’s)
13. Cian Shannon (Ennistymon)

Subs

21. Ross O’Doherty (Ennistymon) for Shannon (half-time)
19. Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey) for Crowley (48)
17. Colin McNelis (Clondegad) for Collins (49)
18. Niall Ellis (Shannon Gaels) for Hannon (51)
20. Colm O’Brien (St Breckan’s) for Phelan (52)
22. Jamesie O’Connor (Miltown-Malbay) for Coughlan (57)

Referee: Seán Joy (Kerry)

McCarthy promoted to Monaghan starting team while Hughes misses out

Kerry make one change as they prepare to chase sixth consecutive Munster title against Cork

