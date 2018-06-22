Kerry make one change for Cork as they chase sixth consecutive Munster title

ÉAMONN FITZMAURICE HAS made one change to the Kerry side that will take on Cork in the Munster SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening [Throw-in 7pm, RTÉ 1].

An Ghaeltacht’s Brian Ó Beaglaoich is named to come into the full-back line in place of Ronan Shanahan, as Kerry prepare to chase a sixth consecutive senior Munster crown.

The starting line-up remains otherwise unchanged from the team that dished out a 0-32 0-10 hammering against Clare in the semi-final earlier this month.

Jack Barry will partner up with David Moran in midfield, while David Clifford joins Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue in the full-forward line once again.

Cork come into this final following a comfortable win over Tipperary in their respective semi-final in May, where Luke Connolly top-scored for the Rebels with 0-10 (5f).

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

4. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Subs:

16. Brian Kelly (Killanrey Legion)

17. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks)

18. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

19. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys0

20. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

21. Anthony Maher (Duagh)

22. Darran O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

23. Mark Griffin (St Michael’s Foilmore)

24. Killian Young (Renard)

25. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

26. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

