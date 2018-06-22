McCarthy promoted to Monaghan starting team while Hughes misses out

MALACHY O’ROURKE HAS named the Monaghan team to face Waterford in tomorrow’s round 2 qualifier, with Conor McCarthy the big addition to their starting line-up.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kieran Hughes likely has an injury as he hasn’t made the 26-man panel, while Dessie Ward drops to the bench. Into the starting XV come McCarthy and Dermot Malone.

Monaghan (vs Waterford)

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

6. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

8. Niall Kearns (Seán McDermotts)

9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney Faughs)

12. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

13. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

14. Jack McCarron (Currin)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)