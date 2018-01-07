  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 7 January, 2018
New boss McCarthy sees Cork defeat Waterford as Powter and Clancy bag goals

Cork booked their place in the McGrath Cup final against Clare.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 4:53 PM
3 hours ago 6,418 Views 3 Comments
A 17-point victory for new Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Cork 2-18
Waterford 0-7

Denis Hurley reports from the Gold Coast Resort

CORK WERE ALWAYS in control as they set up a McGrath Cup final clash with Clare with a comprehensive win over Waterford at the Gold Coast Resort in Ballinacourty, Dungarvan this afternoon.

Ronan McCarthy A 17-point victory for new Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

With Ronan McCarthy in charge for the first time, the Rebels had the wind in the first half and made it count from the off, with seven unanswered points in the opening nine minutes.

Scores from Stephen Sherlock and John O’Rourke – who finished with seven and four points respectively – extended the advantage to nine before Seán Powter found the net after a driving run.

Sean Powter Sean Powter in action for the Ireland International Rules squad in Perth last November. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A point from midfielder Michael Curry was Waterford’s only first-half score – though they did have a Gavin Crotty goal ruled out – and with a 1-13 to 0-1 lead for Cork at the interval, a comeback wasn’t a possibility, even with the stiff breeze.

Crotty and Jason Curry did reduce the gap slightly as Cork were limited to just a Cian Dorgan point in the third quarter, though the visitors did pass up three goal-chances, with Ruairí Deane hitting the side-netting, Sherlock firing wide and Deane denied by goalkeeper David Whitty.

Stephen Sherlock St Finbarr's club man Stephen Sherlock hit 0-7 today. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

O’Rourke and two Sherlock frees – Cork’s only scores from dead balls – made it 1-16 to 0-4 in the closing stages. Waterford replied through sub JJ Hutchinson and Jason Curry before Cork replacement Pádraig Clancy palmed Powter’s pass to the net.

It means the Rebels face Clare in the final – the counties had been due to clash next week but as the outcome of that game won’t make a difference, it’s likely to become the decider, with the counties then having a free week before the start of the national league.

Scorers for Cork: Stephen Sherlock 0-7 (0-2f), Seán Powter 1-2, John O’Rourke 0-4, Pádraig Clancy 1-0, Cathal Vaughan, Cian Dorgan 0-2 each, Mark Collins 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Jason Curry 0-3 (0-2f), Michael Curry 0-2, Gavin Crotty, JJ Hutchinson 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

2. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys)
3. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)
4. Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
6. Seán White (Clonakilty)
19. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarr’s)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
12. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

10. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)
11. Seán Powter (Douglas)
13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

15. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary)
24. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)
26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

22. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for White (47)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for Vaughan (47)
17. Seán Wilson (Douglas) for McSweeney (54)
21. Pádraig Clancy (Fermoy) for Quinn (56)
20. Matthew Taylor (Mallow) for Dorman (62)
23. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers) for Maguire (62)

Waterford

1. David Whitty (Gaultier)

18. Brian Looby (Ballinacourty)
3. Thomas O’Gorman (The Nire)
7. Dylan Guiry (The Nire)

5. James McGrath (The Nire)
6. Shane Ryan (The Nire)
9. Caoimhín Maguire (Gaultier)

8. Michael Curry (Rathgormack)
22. Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

10. Gavin Crotty (Dungarvan)
11. Joey Veale (Kilrossanty)
12. Michael O’Halloran (Ballinacourty)

13. Conor Murray (Rathgormack)
25. Paul Whyte (Kilrossanty)
15. Jason Curry (Rathgormack)

Subs

17. JJ Hutchinson (Gaultier) for Guiry (45)
23. Martin Scurry (Clonea) for Maguire (45)
2. Gary Cullinan (Gaultier) for McGrath (68, black card)

Clare put four goals past Cork to set up Munster hurling league decider with Limerick

Second game in two days for Dublin as Pat Gilroy’s men book Wexford showdown

