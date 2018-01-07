Clare put four goals past Cork to set up Munster hurling league decider with Limerick

Clare 4-17

Cork 0-18

Daragh Small reports from Cusack Park Ennis

PETER DUGGAN SCORED two goals and Clare qualified for the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League with an 11-point win over Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis today.

Cork defender David Griffin takes a tumble when challenging Conor McGrath. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Clooney Quin clubman fired both goals in the first half and Cathal Malone scored the other while Niall Deasy added the fourth goal for the hosts after half-time.

Clare claimed their biggest win under Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor when they defeated Kerry 4-20 to 0-12 at LIT last weekend, while Cork lost to Limerick.

But with just one score in the first seven minutes, it was a surprise that Clare were able to run up a 3-5 to 0-10 lead by half-time here.

Clare's Colm Galvin and Cork's Luke Meade. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Peter Duggan scored their first goal in the fourth minute when he finished off a pass from Ian Galvin. Rob O’Shea finally registered a score for Cork, with a point in the seventh minute.

But Clare were rampant in the opening quarter and had three goals on the scoreboard by the 17th minute, after strikes from Malone and Duggan again, which pushed them 3-2 to 0-3 ahead.

However Cork’s Declan Dalton scored four frees before half-time and gave his side a chance going into the second half.

Clare's Conor Cleary and Cork's Declan Dalton. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork were four points behind and on the resumption Clare’s Seadna Morey quickly extended the margin to six, with a pair of points in the 39th and 41st minutes.

From there Clare took control and substitute David Reidy scored two points before Deasy sealed an emphatic win with a fourth goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Cork hurling boss John Meyler. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 2-0, Cathal Malone, Niall Deasy (0-1f) 1-2 each, Ian Galvin 0-3, Seadna Morey, David Reidy, Tony Kelly, Mickey O’Neill 0-2 each, Billy Connors, Ryan Taylor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Rob O’Shea 0-5 (0-2f), Declan Dalton 0-4 (0-4f), Daniel Kearney 0-3, Lorcan McLoughlin, Eoin Murphy 0-2 each, Eoghan Finn, John Looney 0-1 each.

Clare

1. Patrick Kelly (Inagh Kilnamona)

2. Eoin Quirke (Whitegate)

3. Conor Cleary (Milltown)

4. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh Kilnamona)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Ryan Taylor (Clooney Quin)

9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

11. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

12. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

13. Billy Connors (Cratloe)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin)

15. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

Subs

20. Jack Browne (Ballyea) for Quirke (18)

21. David Reidy (Eire Og) for C Galvin (38)

19. Tony Kelly (Ballyea) for Malone (50)

26. Mickey O’Neill (Kilmaley) for Connors (51)

17. John Conlon (Clonlara) for Morey (55)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

3. Eoin Murphy (Sarsfields)

4. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

18. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

7. Rickard Cahalane (Ballymartle)

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Eoghain Finn (St Finbarr’s)

11. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Rob O’Shea (Carrigaline)

14. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)

Subs

24. John Looney (Aghada) for Finn (26)

19. Ian Cahill (Cloyne) for Sheehan (47)

23. Conor Twomey (Newtownshandrum) for Cahalane (57)

22. Eoghan Keniry (Killeagh) for Dalton (57)

17. John Cashman (Blackrock) for O’Sullivan (63)

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary).

Limerick 3-19

Kerry 1-15

LIMERICK FOLLOWED UP on their opening round victory over Cork to book a final place against Clare when they swept past Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds today.

John Kiely’s side did the damage in the first half when they struck three goals. Full-forward Seamus Flanagan notched a brace of goals in that period with Barry Nash also raising a green flag.

Limerick had cantered into a 3-9 to 0-2 lead at the interval and the foundations were firmly laid for victory.

Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes, Nash and Flanagan all got on the scoresheet in the second half as they ran out ten-point victors.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Darragh Fanning (Pallasgreen)

3. Richie English (Doon)

4. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. William O’Meara (Askeaton)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)

9. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)

10. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

11. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

12. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Barry Murphy (Doon)

Kerry

1. Stephen Murphy (Causeway)

2. Dougie Fitzell (Kilmoyley)

3. Bryan Murphy (Causeway)

4. Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

5. Brendan O’Leary (Abbeydorney)

6. John Buckley (Lixnaw)

7. Jason Diggins (Causeway)

8. Jack Goulding (Ballyduff)

9. Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)

10. Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

11. Daniel O’Carroll (Ballyduff)

12. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

13. Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff – captain)

14. Colm Harty (Causeway)

15. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

Referee: Joe Larkin (Cork)

