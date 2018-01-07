Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit

DUBLIN’S O’BYRNE CUP campaign came to an early end as Paul Clarke’s experimental side were beaten by Wexford, 1-12 to 0-14.
After drawing their opening match against Offaly in midweek, the Dubs travelled to Enniscorthy needing a 17-point win to qualify for the semi-finals.
But it was the hosts who hit the final two points of the game through Craig McCabe and Barry O’Connor to clinch a one-point victory.
Offaly, who qualify as Group 1 winners as a result, will take on Westmeath next weekend after Colin Kelly’s side ran out convincing nine-point winners against Laois in Stradbally.
Maryland’s Callum McCormack was the star of the afternoon with a hat-trick in a 3-16 to 1-13 win.
Next weekend’s second semi-final will see Meath take on Longford.
The Royals brushed past Wicklow 4-19 to 0-13 at Pairc Tailteann to comfortably top Group 3 — David Toner, Donal Lenihan, Mark McCabe and Joey Wallace with the goals.
Meanwhile in Pearse Park, Robbie Smyth got the all-important goal which saw Longford beat Kildare 1-14 to 0-13.
O’Byrne Cup – Results
Group 1
- Wexford 1-12 Dublin 0-14
Group 2
- Longford 1-14 Kildare 0-13
Group 3
- Meath 4-19 Wicklow 0-13
Group 4
- Laois 1-13 Westmeath 3-16
