  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit

Holders knocked out following one-point defeat to Wexford.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 4:05 PM
4 hours ago 14,588 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3785426
Wexford: encouraging win against experimental Dublin side - but both sides are eliminated.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Wexford: encouraging win against experimental Dublin side - but both sides are eliminated.
Wexford: encouraging win against experimental Dublin side - but both sides are eliminated.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUBLIN’S O’BYRNE CUP campaign came to an early end as Paul Clarke’s experimental side were beaten by Wexford, 1-12 to 0-14.

After drawing their opening match against Offaly in midweek, the Dubs travelled to Enniscorthy needing a 17-point win to qualify for the semi-finals.

But it was the hosts who hit the final two points of the game through Craig McCabe and Barry O’Connor to clinch a one-point victory.

Offaly, who qualify as Group 1 winners as a result, will take on Westmeath next weekend after Colin Kelly’s side ran out convincing nine-point winners against Laois in Stradbally.

Maryland’s Callum McCormack was the star of the afternoon with a hat-trick in a 3-16 to 1-13 win.

Next weekend’s second semi-final will see Meath take on Longford.

The Royals brushed past Wicklow 4-19 to 0-13 at Pairc Tailteann to comfortably top Group 3 — David Toner, Donal Lenihan, Mark McCabe and Joey Wallace with the goals.

Meanwhile in Pearse Park, Robbie Smyth got the all-important goal which saw Longford beat Kildare 1-14 to 0-13.

O’Byrne Cup – Results

Group 1

  • Wexford 1-12 Dublin 0-14

Group 2

  • Longford 1-14  Kildare 0-13

Group 3

  • Meath 4-19 Wicklow 0-13

Group 4

  • Laois 1-13 Westmeath 3-16

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Mayo against Galway one of five GAA pre-season matches called off due to frozen pitches

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
Leo Messi equals Gerd Muller's record ahead of Coutinho's arrival
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
ULSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie