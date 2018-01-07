Here's the draw for the O'Byrne Cup semis after Dublin's early exit

Wexford: encouraging win against experimental Dublin side - but both sides are eliminated.

Wexford: encouraging win against experimental Dublin side - but both sides are eliminated.

DUBLIN’S O’BYRNE CUP campaign came to an early end as Paul Clarke’s experimental side were beaten by Wexford, 1-12 to 0-14.

After drawing their opening match against Offaly in midweek, the Dubs travelled to Enniscorthy needing a 17-point win to qualify for the semi-finals.

But it was the hosts who hit the final two points of the game through Craig McCabe and Barry O’Connor to clinch a one-point victory.

Offaly, who qualify as Group 1 winners as a result, will take on Westmeath next weekend after Colin Kelly’s side ran out convincing nine-point winners against Laois in Stradbally.

Maryland’s Callum McCormack was the star of the afternoon with a hat-trick in a 3-16 to 1-13 win.

Next weekend’s second semi-final will see Meath take on Longford.

The Royals brushed past Wicklow 4-19 to 0-13 at Pairc Tailteann to comfortably top Group 3 — David Toner, Donal Lenihan, Mark McCabe and Joey Wallace with the goals.

Meanwhile in Pearse Park, Robbie Smyth got the all-important goal which saw Longford beat Kildare 1-14 to 0-13.

O’Byrne Cup – Results

Group 1

Wexford 1-12 Dublin 0-14

Group 2

Longford 1-14 Kildare 0-13

Group 3

Meath 4-19 Wicklow 0-13

Group 4

Laois 1-13 Westmeath 3-16

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

