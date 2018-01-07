Mayo against Galway one of five GAA pre-season matches called off due to frozen pitches

FIVE GAA MATCHES have been postponed this afternoon due to frozen pitches around the country including the meeting of last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo in action against Galway.

Galway boss and referee Paddy Neilan in Castlebar.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford inspects the pitch.

Fans leave Elverys MacHale Park after the game was called off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Both round two fixtures in the FBD League were been called off with Mayo on course to face Galway in Castlebar while Leitrim were due to meet Sligo in Ballinamore.

The Mayo Galway game has been refixed for next Friday night. It will mean a hectic week for Stephen Rochford’s side as they face a round three clash against Leitrim on Wednesday night. Roscommon meet Sligo on the same night.

Todays postponed FBD league fixture between @MayoGAA and @Galway_GAA has been refixed for this coming Friday (Jan 12th) in McHale park Castlebar , throw in at 7.30 pm — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 7, 2018 Source: Connacht GAA /Twitter

In Ulster three matches were postponed in the Dr McKenna Cup. Armagh had been scheduled to face Derry in the Athletic Grounds, Down were set to take on UUJ in Downpatrick and Monaghan were pencilled in to meet Donegal in Clones.

Donegal players return to the dressing-room. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Unplayable pitches saw all three games called off with details of the re-fixtures to be announced tomorrow.

Today's #BOIMcKennaCup tie in @Armagh_GAA has just been postponed. Details of the refixture will be announced at the start of the week. — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) January 7, 2018 Source: Derry GAA /Twitter

The postponements represent a headache for the Connacht and Ulster GAA officials given the Allianz football leagues are due to commence on 27 January.

A new round-robin format in Connacht this year meant the FBD League group games were set to conclude on 21 January.

Monaghan's Malachy O'Rourke and Donegal's Declan Bonner inspect the pitch. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

In Ulster round three of the group games in the Dr McKenna Cup were scheduled for Wednesday night, the semi-finals on 14 January and the final on 21 January.

Both provinces will now come under pressure to run off the remaining games in their competitions.

