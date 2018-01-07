  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo against Galway one of five GAA pre-season matches called off due to frozen pitches

Pressure on now to complete the fixtures in the FBD League and Dr McKenna Cup.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 3:15 PM
5 hours ago 5,040 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3785326

FIVE GAA MATCHES have been postponed this afternoon due to frozen pitches around the country including the meeting of last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo in action against Galway.

Kevin Walsh with Paddy Neilan Galway boss and referee Paddy Neilan in Castlebar.

Stephen Rochford inspects the pitch Mayo manager Stephen Rochford inspects the pitch.

Spectators leave MacHale Park after the game was called off Fans leave Elverys MacHale Park after the game was called off. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Both round two fixtures in the FBD League were been called off with Mayo on course to face Galway in Castlebar while Leitrim were due to meet Sligo in Ballinamore.

The Mayo Galway game has been refixed for next Friday night. It will mean a hectic week for Stephen Rochford’s side as they face a round three clash against Leitrim on Wednesday night. Roscommon meet Sligo on the same night.

In Ulster three matches were postponed in the Dr McKenna Cup. Armagh had been scheduled to face Derry in the Athletic Grounds, Down were set to take on UUJ in Downpatrick and Monaghan were pencilled in to meet Donegal in Clones.

Donegal players leave the pitch after the game is postponed Donegal players return to the dressing-room. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Unplayable pitches saw all three games called off with details of the re-fixtures to be announced tomorrow.

The postponements represent a headache for the Connacht and Ulster GAA officials given the Allianz football leagues are due to commence on 27 January.

A new round-robin format in Connacht this year meant the FBD League group games were set to conclude on 21 January.

Malachy O'Rourke and Donegal's Declan Bonner inspect the pitch Monaghan's Malachy O'Rourke and Donegal's Declan Bonner inspect the pitch. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

In Ulster round three of the group games in the Dr McKenna Cup were scheduled for Wednesday night, the semi-finals on 14 January and the final on 21 January.

Both provinces will now come under pressure to run off the remaining games in their competitions.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

8-time All-Ireland senior winner to captain champions Cork this year

‘At times I think, ‘What am I doing here?’ but the Irish love a challenge more than anything’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
Leo Messi equals Gerd Muller's record ahead of Coutinho's arrival
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
ULSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie