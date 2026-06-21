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The draw will take place on RTÉ Radio 1. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Fixtures

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw to take place on Monday morning

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 27 and 28 June in Croke Park.
8.58pm, 21 Jun 2026
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THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will take place on Monday morning.

The draw will be made on live on RTÉ Radio 1, shortly after the 8.30am news on Morning Ireland.

The quarter-final draw will pit the four Round 2A winners (Cork, Louth, Galway and Tyrone) against the four Round 3 winners (Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Monaghan).

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 27 and 28 June in Croke Park.

The draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairing, and where possible, repeat pairings from the Round 1 & 2 fixtures.

As a result the following fixtures cannot take place:

  • Cork v Kerry
  • Louth v Dublin
  • Tyrone v Mayo

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