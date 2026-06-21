All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw to take place on Monday morning

THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will take place on Monday morning.

The draw will be made on live on RTÉ Radio 1, shortly after the 8.30am news on Morning Ireland.

The quarter-final draw will pit the four Round 2A winners (Cork, Louth, Galway and Tyrone) against the four Round 3 winners (Kerry, Mayo, Dublin and Monaghan).

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 27 and 28 June in Croke Park.

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The draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairing, and where possible, repeat pairings from the Round 1 & 2 fixtures.

As a result the following fixtures cannot take place: