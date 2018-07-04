This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork are champions of Munster U21 hurling for first time since 2007 after 13-point win over Tipp

Mark Coleman was man-of-the-match on a brilliant night for the Rebels in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By John O'Shea Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 9:23 PM
55 minutes ago 3,411 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4109328
Cork players celebrate their victory.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork players celebrate their victory.
Cork players celebrate their victory.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork 2-23
Tipperary 1-13

John O’Shea reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THESE ARE VERY good times indeed for Cork hurling and that feel-good factor continued after the events of tonight on Leeside in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 hurling final.

The Rebel County won the Munster U21 championship for the first time since 2007, courtesy of a strong display and at times some scintillating score taking.

This was a comprehensive victory in the end for Denis Ring’s side. They were slick and efficient in front of the posts and produced a fantastic display overall.

It adds to what has been a memorable few days for hurling on Leeside, following the victory of the senior hurlers in their Munster decider a few days previous. Quite a few members of the Cork senior panel were on show here and they duly impressed.

The Rebels set their stall out from the outset, with Shane Kingston and Declan Dalton slotting over early scores.

The impressive start for Cork was capped off by their opening goal midway through the opening half of play.

After some good work by Tim O’Mahony to put the ball into his path, Robbie O’Flynn finished clinically to the back of the net.

Although Tipp did get early scores of their own through Darragh Woods and Ger Browne, Cork were well and truly in the groove as they went ahead 1-12 to 0-5 at the break.

Tipperary looked to mount some sort of fightback on the re-start and they pointed through Lydon Fairbrother.

But Cork put any hopes of a comeback to a shuddering halt, when Jack O’Connor slammed the ball home for the second Rebel goal of the contest.

Tipp senior Jake Morris did get a point in the latter stages, but his side were unable to get him involved often enough, although Shane Neville did grab a late consolation goal for the Premier.

It is Cork who march on and based on this showing, they will take some stopping in the All Ireland series this term.

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 0-7 (0-4f), Jack O’Connor 1-2 , Robbie O’Flynn 1-1 , Shane Kingston 0-4, Mark Coleman 0-3, Liam Healy 0-2, Tim O’Mahony, Conor Cahalane, Eoghan Murphy, Aaron Myers 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Lyndon Fairbrother 0-5 (0-4f, 0-1 ‘65’ ), Ger Browne 0-4, Shane Neville 1-0, Jerome Cahill 0-2, Darragh Woods, Jake Morris 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

17. Seadnaidh Smyth (Midleton)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

21 Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Fitzgibbon (22)
20. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for Smyth (45)
23. Aaron Myers (Sarsfields) for O’Flynn (55)
8. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for Dalton (56)
22. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock) for Healy (56)

Tipperary

1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

2. Podge Campion (Drom & Inch)
3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Cian Flanagan (Newport)
6. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)
7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
9. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s, captain)

10. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
11. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

13. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)
14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
19. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)

Subs

22. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) for Campion (24)
15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s) for Gleeson (half-time)
18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) for Woods (half-time)
23. Shane Neville (Lattin-Cullen) for English (44)
17. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Kehoe (54)

Referee: Johnny Murphy(Limerick)

